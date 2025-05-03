Vanderbilt Sophomore Earns All-SEC Honors: The Anchor, May 3, 2025
Vanderbilt sophomore Ava Merrill was named All-SEC second team on Friday after her strong season. The second-team selection is the second All-SEC recognition for Merrill as she earned All-Freshman designation last year. Merrill led the Commodores this season with a 72.17 stroke average accross 24 competitive rounds.
She produced two top 10 and four top 20 finishes as a sophomore and finished fifth at the Tar Heel Invitational. Merrill scored 12 of her 24 rounds under par this year.
Senior Meghan Meserole was honored as a member of the SEC Community Service Team. She is a five-time Dean’s List honoree and two-time SEC Academic Honor Roll recipient. Meserole is in the top five of all student-athletes at Vanderbilt for community service hours.
Today’s Commodores Schedule
- Baseball:No. 18 Alabama at No. 15 Vanderbilt, 2 p.m., SECN+
- Women’s Tennis:Vanderbilt vs. No. 17 UCLA, 2 p.m.
- Women's Track and Field: Music City Challenge
Yesterday’s Commodores Results
- Baseball: Vanderbilt 12, Alabama 2
- Women's Tennis: 15-seed Vanderbilt 4, Xavier 0
Did You Notice?
Six different Commodores launched themselves Vanderbilt's top 10 performances at the Music City Challenge.
- Jacqueline Rose added her name to the program record books, clearing a collegiate-best 3.70 meters, which is tied for 10th all-time at Vandy.
- Tina Benzinger was the second overall, top collegiate finisher in the 200 meters with a season-best time of 23.65 seconds, ranked fourth in Vanderbilt history.
- Julia Rosenberg won the 1,500 meters with a season-best time of 4:16.98.
- Lily Kriegel was the fourth overall in the women's 1,500 meters, top freshman finisher in the event and recorded the No. 6 time in program history, 4:20.49.
- Dylan Ballard clocked 3:48.32 in the men's 1,500, a five-second PR, to move to fourth all-time at Vanderbilt.
- David Song ended the night for the 'Dores with a program all-time top 10 mark in the 5k. He recorded a time of 14:47.95, which is a personal best and seventh in Vandy history.
Countdown to Vanderbilt’s 2025 Football Season Opener
120 days
Commodores Quote of the Day
“This has been the best place that we could have landed in terms of starting my executive career.”- Earl Bennett