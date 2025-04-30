Vanderbilt Commodores

How to Watch: No. 18 Alabama at No. 15 Vanderbilt

The Commodores and Crimson Tide have identical SEC records and meet this weekend to break up the logjam in the conference standings.

Taylor Hodges

Kade Snell 3 Homerun, LSU Tigers take on Alabama Baseball in Baton Rouge, LA. Thursday, April 17, 2025. / SCOTT CLAUSE / USATODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The SEC Baseball Tournament is less than three weeks away and there’s a wide range of final seeds Vanderbilt could find itself in.

The Commodores find themselves in a four-way tie for fifth place in the SEC standings with No. 9 Georgia (who they swept), No. 23 Ole Miss (who beat Vanderbilt twice) and the Commodores upcoming SEC opponent, No. 18 Alabama.

At this point, it doesn’t hurt to review the league's tiebreakers for tournament seeding and, yes, some of them are complicated. But the easier route is to just avoid them altogether by winning. Vanderbilt has a great chance to do just that by separating itself from at least one of the four SEC teams at 12-9.

That’s a lot easier said than done, though. Alabama’s pitching staff ranks 40th in the nation in team ERA (4.58), 81st in team batting average (.292) and No. 12 nationally in home runs (77). The Crimson Tide has three players (Justin Lebron, Will Hodo and Jason Torres) with 10 or more home runs and Kade Snell’s .380 batting average ranks 71st in the nation.

The Commodores have had mixed bag of results against the nation’s best home run-hitting teams. They swept Georgia (No. 1, 113 home runs) and Texas A&M (No. 14, 76), but got swept by Arkansas (No. 5, 94) and went 1-2 against Ole Miss (No. 7, 86).

The one good thing about all that is both Georgia and Texas A&M series took place in Nashville, where this weekend’s SEC series is taking place. Here’s everything you need to know to watch Vanderbilt and Alabama’s weekend series:

Who: No. 18 Alabama Crimson Tide (35-10, 12-9 SEC) at No. 15 Vanderbilt Commodores (31-12, 12-9 SEC)

When: 6 p.m., Friday; 2 p.m., Saturday; 3 p.m., Sunday

Where: Hawkins Field, Nashville, Tenn.

TV: SECN+ and SEC Network

Radio: Live Radio

Stats: Live Stats

Series: Alabama leads all-time series 97-69-3

Last Meeting: Vanderbilt 9, Alabama 2 (2023)

Last time out, Commodores: def. Indiana State, 5-2

Last time out, Crimson Tide: def. Missouri, 12-1 (7 innings)

