Vanderbilt's Star Players Come Up Big in Win Against Alabama

Two of the Commodores' most important players turned in stellar performances on a rainy Friday night at Hawkins Field.

Taylor Hodges

Vanderbilt Commodores left fielder RJ Austin (42) smokes a line drive that was snagged by a leaping Air Force Falcons shortstop at Hawkins Field in Nashville, Tenn., Monday, Feb. 17, 2025. The Commodores beat the Falcons 3-1.
Vanderbilt Commodores left fielder RJ Austin (42) smokes a line drive that was snagged by a leaping Air Force Falcons shortstop at Hawkins Field in Nashville, Tenn., Monday, Feb. 17, 2025. The Commodores beat the Falcons 3-1. / Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

What version of Vanderbilt will see this weekend?

It’ll take more than one game to answer that question about No. 15 Vanderbilt for its series against No. 18 Alabama, but it’s definitely trending in the right direction.

The Commodores (33-13, 13-9 SEC) beat Alabama 12-2 in eight innings, behind stellar performances from two of their most important players: JD Thompson and RJ Austin.

Thompson Lights Out Against Alabama

Thompson replicated his performance from two weeks against then-No. 3 Georgia against the Crimson Tide. He threw 100 pitches in seven innings of work and gave up just two hits and two walks. He also had 11 strikeouts. Alabama didn’t record an extra-base hit until the sixth inning, which would be the last hit he allowed.

It was Thompson’s fourth game this season with 10 or more strikeouts and Vanderbilts 35th game this season with its pitchers reaching double-digit strikeouts in a game.

RJ Austin Has Career Night

Austin had one of the best games of his career, let alone this season, going 4-for-5 at the plate with a double, four RBIs and three runs. Most of those runs came on his second home run of the season, a blast over the big, left field wall in the eighth inning that extended the Commodores’ lead to 9-3 and kick started a six-run eighth inning to secure the run-rule victory.

Two other Vanderbilt batters had multiple RBIs (Brodie Johnston and Jayden Davis in a pinch-hitter situation). Only one Commodore starter didn’t record a hit Friday night, but Mike Mancini’s bases-loaded walk was the final run his team needed to get both teams off the wet field.

Alabama and Vanderbilt will continue its series Saturday at 2 p.m. on SECN+. There is still a threat of rain in the Nashville area that could impact that start time. Whenever the game is played, here are the two starting pitchers expected to take the mound:

Game Two Starting Pitchers

RHP Riley Quick (6-2, 3.54 ERA, 40.2 IP, 41 SO, 15 BB, 16 ER, .247 b/avg.) vs. RHP Cody Bowker (2-3, 4.50 ERA, 50 IP, 67 SO, 22 BB, 25 ER, .217 b/avg.)

Vanderbilt Commodores On SI:

Taylor Hodges
