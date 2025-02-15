Vanderbilt Commodores

Vanderbilt Track and Field Sets New Program Record in Mile: The Anchor, February 15, 2025

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Vanderbilt Athletics.

Joe Gaither

Vanderbilt Track
Vanderbilt Track / @vandyxctrack on Twitte

Vanderbilt track and field held day one of the Music City Challenge on Friday and several Commodores stood out for strong performances.

Vanderbilt senior Julia Rosenberg stole the headlines by setting a new school record in the mile, flying around the track in 4:37.26. Junior Audrey Allman turned in an 8-second PR to place second overall, jumping to No. 3 all-time at Vandy with a time of 4:39.73.

The Music City Challenge continues Saturday at 8:30 a.m. Fans can watch the meet onSEC Network+and view live resultsonline.

Today’s Commodores Schedule

  • Basketball: Vanderbilt at No. 5 Tennessee, 12 p.m. CT, Knoxville, Tenn, SEC Network
  • Bowling: Vanderbilt at Mid-Winter Classic, 9:25 a.m., Jonesboro, Ark.
  • Baseball: Vanderbilt vs Nebraska, 7 p.m., Scottsdale, Ariz., MLB Network

Yesterday’s Commodores Results

  • Baseball: Vanderbilt 4, Grand Canyon 3
  • Bowling: No. 2 Vanderbilt 1,074, No. 14 Wisconsin-Whitewater 931
  • Bowling: No. 9 Stephen F. Austin 985, No. 2 Vanderbilt 964
  • Bowling: No. 7 Wichita State 1,090, No. 2 Vanderbilt 1,061
  • Bowling: No. 2 Vanderbilt 1,138, Alabama State 1,036
  • Bowling: No. 2 Vanderbilt 1,046, No. 5 Youngstown State 978
  • Women's Tennis: Vanderbilt 4, Murray State 0
  • Women's Tennis: Vanderbilt 4, Tennessee State 0

Did You Notice?

Vanderbilt bowling tweeted Valentines Day themes cards featuring its athletes.

Countdown to Vanderbilt’s 2025 Football Season Opener

197 days

Commodores Quote of the Day

“With old-times, whether it be baseball players or fighters, the ability to hit goes last.”

Grantland Rice

Check Us Out On:

Published
Joe Gaither
JOE GAITHER

My name is Joe Gaither and I graduated from the University of Alabama in 2018. I began my sports media career in radio in 2019, working for three years in Tuscaloosa covering the University of Alabama and other local high school sports. In 2023 I began my career with On SI writing and covering predominantly college athletics with a focus on the University of Alabama, University of Missouri and Vanderbilt.

Home/Other Sports