Vanderbilt Track and Field Sets New Program Record in Mile: The Anchor, February 15, 2025
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Vanderbilt Athletics.
Vanderbilt track and field held day one of the Music City Challenge on Friday and several Commodores stood out for strong performances.
Vanderbilt senior Julia Rosenberg stole the headlines by setting a new school record in the mile, flying around the track in 4:37.26. Junior Audrey Allman turned in an 8-second PR to place second overall, jumping to No. 3 all-time at Vandy with a time of 4:39.73.
The Music City Challenge continues Saturday at 8:30 a.m. Fans can watch the meet onSEC Network+and view live resultsonline.
Today’s Commodores Schedule
- Basketball: Vanderbilt at No. 5 Tennessee, 12 p.m. CT, Knoxville, Tenn, SEC Network
- Bowling: Vanderbilt at Mid-Winter Classic, 9:25 a.m., Jonesboro, Ark.
- Baseball: Vanderbilt vs Nebraska, 7 p.m., Scottsdale, Ariz., MLB Network
Yesterday’s Commodores Results
- Baseball: Vanderbilt 4, Grand Canyon 3
- Bowling: No. 2 Vanderbilt 1,074, No. 14 Wisconsin-Whitewater 931
- Bowling: No. 9 Stephen F. Austin 985, No. 2 Vanderbilt 964
- Bowling: No. 7 Wichita State 1,090, No. 2 Vanderbilt 1,061
- Bowling: No. 2 Vanderbilt 1,138, Alabama State 1,036
- Bowling: No. 2 Vanderbilt 1,046, No. 5 Youngstown State 978
- Women's Tennis: Vanderbilt 4, Murray State 0
- Women's Tennis: Vanderbilt 4, Tennessee State 0
Did You Notice?
Vanderbilt bowling tweeted Valentines Day themes cards featuring its athletes.
Countdown to Vanderbilt’s 2025 Football Season Opener
197 days
Commodores Quote of the Day
“With old-times, whether it be baseball players or fighters, the ability to hit goes last.”- Grantland Rice
Check Us Out On:
Published