Vanderbilt Volleyball Loses First Game of Season: The Anchor

Vanderbilt Volleyball Loses First Game of Season
Vanderbilt volleyball’s 45-year hiatus finally came to an end Saturday afternoon as it traveled to Lincoln, Nebraska for a neutral site game against Kansas.
The Commodores fell to the Jayhawks in the fifth and final set of the game. Despite the loss, Vanderbilt hung in and competed with the reigning Big 12 co-champions all game.
Vanderbilt took command in the first set as it won 25-19, but Kansas came right back and won the second set 25-18. In the third set, the match was back-and-forth before Vanderbilt came away with a 26-24 set victory. In the third set alone there were 11 ties and five lead changes.
In the fourth set, the two schools were in a tight match again with 14 different ties and five more lead changes. Ultimately though, Kansas pulled away toward the end of the set and tied the match back up at two sets apiece.
The 2-2 tie brought the match to a fifth set, which is first to 15. After an early tie in the set, Kansas ended up being too much for Vanderbilt as the Jayhawks won the final set 15-4.
Reese Animashaun had a game-high 18 kills and Jacquelyn Moore was right behind her with 17 kills of her own.
Vanderbilt will go for its first win of the season Friday against Belmont on Friday at 7 p.m. and will be televised on SEC Network.
