Vanderbilt WBB Prepares For Rivalry to Close Regular Season: The Anchor

Vanderbilt women’s basketball SEC seeding is almost set. The Commodores will be either the second or third seed in next week’s SEC Tournament, depending on what happens Sunday in Knoxville.

Vanderbilt plays its first and likely only matchup of the season against the Volunteers Sunday afternoon as the Commodores look to continue its pursuit of a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Vanderbilt has not had a good history against Tennessee, however. Tennessee leads the all-time series 79-12 and the Commodores are 1-37 all-time in Knoxville. The only time Vanderbilt has beaten Tennessee on the road was Feb. 28, 2019. But this season’s Vanderbilt team is unlike any that it has had before.

Vanderbilt comes in with a 26-3 record and coming off a dominating win over a ranked Alabama team. The Commodores are led by National Player of the Year frontrunner Mikayla Blakes, who is coming off her fifth straight 30-point game against a ranked team. Blakes is just the second player in the 21st century to achieve that mark.

Vanderbilt is looking to continue to set a new record for the most SEC wins in a season. Its 12-3 conference record right now is the most conference wins the Commodores have had in program history.

Vanderbilt and Tennessee tipoff at 1 p.m. CT.

Vanderbilt baseball pitcher Austin Nye left Vanderbilt’s game against Arizona after one inning.

Former Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia’s measurements were taken at the combine Saturday. Pavia measured in at 5-foot-10 inches tall and weighed in at 207 pounds. His hand size was 9 ⅝ inches.

Vanderbilt women’s basketball freshman Aubrey Galvan is in the top 10 in the SEC in assists, assists per game, assist-to-turnover ratio, minutes, steals, steals per game.

Saturday’s Commodores Results

No. 25 Vanderbilt men’s basketball lost to Kentucky 91-77.

Vanderbilt baseball lost to Arizona 5-1.

Sunday’s Commodores Schedule

Vanderbilt baseball vs. Oregon at the Live Like Lou Las Vegas College Classic, 1 p.m. CT.

No. 5 Vanderbilt women’s basketball at Tennessee, 1 p.m. CT on ESPN.

Vanderbilt men’s tennis at No. 14 Texas A&M, 1 p.m. CT.

Vanderbilt women’s tennis vs. No. 16 Texas, 1 p.m. CT.

Vanderbilt men’s golf at the Cabo Collegiate (Cabo San Lucas, Mexico), Day 1 at 9:30 a.m. CT.

“Play for your own self-respect and the respect of your teammates.” Dan McGugin

.@VandyFootball QB Diego Pavia with a couple of beauties on the go route.



2026 NFL Combine on @nflnetwork

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/iI0vu4koR0 — NFL (@NFL) March 1, 2026

