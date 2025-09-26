Vanderbilt Volleyball Loses to No. 2 Texas: The Anchor
Vanderbilt volleyball took a tough loss on Wednesday day night against No. 2 Texas, falling 3-0 in a clean sweep in its SEC opener.
The Commodores were unable to get much going in the first set as Texas pulled away quickly at the start, taking the first set 25-13. In the second set, they showed more fight and competitiveness, but could not tie the match at 1-1, losing the second set 25-18.
In the third set, Vanderbilt was priming to extend the game, but the 2nd-ranked Longhorns were just too much to handle as Texas won the set 25-21 and the match 3-0. In the final set, however, Vanderbilt did hold Texas to its lowest hit percentage of the match at .346. Kamryn Chaney had four of her 10 kills occur in the third set.
Chaney and Isabella Bareford led the offense with 27 assists and 10 kills. It was Chaney’s ninth match of the season with at least 10 kills.
Up next, Vanderbilt’s Texas road trip continues as it heads to College Station on Friday against No. 13 Texas A&M. First serve is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT.
This Weekend’s Commodores Schedule
Vanderbilt men’s cross country at Gans Creek Classic (Columbia, Missouri), Friday at 8:15 a.m. CT
Vanderbilt women’s cross country at Gans Creek Classic (Columbia, Missouri), Friday at 9 a.m. CT
Vanderbilt soccer at Texas, Friday at 6 p.m. CT on SEC Network+
Vanderbilt volleyball at Texas A&M, Friday at 6:30 p.m. CT on SEC Network+
Vanderbilt football vs. Utah State, Saturday at 11:45 a.m. CT on SEC Network
Did You Notice?
Vanderbilt women’s tennis had a nice comeback earlier this week at the ITA All-American Championships.
Junior Valeria Ray and senior Bridget Stammel came back against Maria Sholokhova and Lucie Urbanova of Wisconsin. The Wisconsin pair breezed through the first set with a 6-3 set victory. In the second set, Wisconsin started up 3-1 before Ray and Stammel stormed back to tie the set at 6-6 and force a tiebreaking set.
In the tiebreaking set, the Commodores won and tied the score at one set apiece. In the final set Wisconsin looked as if its duo was going to rebound and come away with a victory. But when Ray and Stammel were down 4-2 in the third set, the duo won five of the final six points in the set to win 7-5 and win the match.
Countdown to Vanderbilt’s 2025 Basketball Season Opener
38 days
Commodores Quote of The Day
"He's got more ability than Peyton Manning. The Bears have never had anyone even close to him."- Erik Kramer on Jay Cutler