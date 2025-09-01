Vanderbilt Volleyball Suffers Second Loss: The Anchor
Vanderbilt volleyball dropped its second game of the season Sunday night.
Vanderbilt got off to a good start, winning the first set 25-20. Both teams battled throughout the first set, but it was a 9-2 run the Commodores went on that allowed them to pull away and take the first set.
But Illinois quickly came back. They put Vanderbilt away and tied the game by winning the second set 25-17. In the third set, Illinois won the closest and most important set of the match, edging out Vanderbilt 25-23. Vanderbilt pulled within one, but Illinois capitalized on its opportunity for a set point.
In the fourth set, Illinois ended up being too much for Vanderbilt to handle. The Fighting Illini was in command for the entire fourth set as it won 25-15 and sealed the win. For Vanderbilt, the loss dropped itself to 1-2 on the season.
There were a couple bright spots for the Commodores, though. Kamryn Chaney led the team with 14 kills, which was also good for the second-most among both teams. Jacquelyn Moore was right behind Chaney as she finished with 13 kills and Reese Animashaun had 10 to her count.
Despite the loss, Vanderbilt showed once again that it can compete with other power conference teams even though the Commodores’ program just got restarted.
Up next, Vanderbilt will try to get back to .500 on Thursday as the Commodores travel to its other cross-town rivals in Lipscomb.
There are no games scheduled today.
In Vanderbilt football's 45-3 win over Charleston Southern, the defense dominated. Charleston Southern did not score until seven seconds left in the game when it decided to kick a field goal on the last play rather than get shut out.
It was the first time since Sept. 7, 2024 against Alcorn State where Vanderbilt shut out its opponent in the first half.
63 days
"In 1904, the first full-time football coaches, including Mike Donahue at Auburn, John Heisman at Georgia Tech, and Vanderbilt's Dan McGugin, escalated the sports' growing importance in the region, and pretty soon other schools were looking for ways to compensate, especially to keep up with Vanderbilt."- Christopher Walsh, 'Where Football Is'