Vanderbilt Without Senior Outfielder for 2025: The Anchor, February 2, 2025

Top-25 College Basketball teams that lost today:



No. 3 Iowa State

No. 5 Florida

No. 6 Houston

No. 7 Michigan State

No. 9 Marquette

No. 11 Kansas

No. 12 Kentucky

No. 14 Mississippi State

No. 21 Louisville

No. 23 Ole Miss

No. 24 Vanderbilt



WHO’S GOT IT BETTER THAN US!?