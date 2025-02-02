Vanderbilt Without Senior Outfielder for 2025: The Anchor, February 2, 2025
Vanderbilt baseball manager Tim Corbin confirmed on Wednesday senior outfielder Matt Polk will not be with the team this year as he's focusing on finishing his degree.
"Matt Polk is not (with us). He's in school," Corbin said. "He's going to finish his degree but he's not on the roster. But anyway, I talk to him on a weekly basis and we're very well-connected but he's not on the roster this spring."
Polk played in 52 of the Commodores' 60 games last year, starting 51 of those. He ranked second in batting average (.316) and fourth in slugging percentage (.492) last season.
The Commodores will instead lean on RJ Austin, Braden Holcomb, Jacob Humphrey and JD Rogers to play right and left field this season.
Today's Commodores Schedule:
- Women's Golf: Puerto Rico Classic, Rio Grande, Puerto Rico
- Women's Basketball: Home vs. Ole Miss, 2 p.m. CT, SEC Network+
Commodore Results:
- Men's basketball: Oklahoma 97, Vanderbilt 67
- Swimming and Diving: Southern Illinois 154, Vanderbilt 108
- Men's Tennis: Vanderbilt 7, Belmont 0
Did You Notice?
The Vanderbilt Commodores were among 11 ranked teams to lose on Saturday as the weekend was full of upsets. Five ranked SEC teams lost as the Southeastern Conference is one of the most challenging leagues in basketball.
Countdown to Vanderbilt's 2025 Football Season Opener
209 days
Commodores Quote of the Day:
“How you fight is how you will be remembered.”- Dan McGugin