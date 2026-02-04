Vanderbilt Women’s Golf Starts Spring Strong: The Anchor

Vanderbilt women’s golf started its spring 2026 season off to a good start as the Commodores went to Puerto Rico and finished in a tie with Ole Miss for second place at the Puerto Rico Classic. Vanderbilt finished 17-under at the two-day event.

“I’m very thankful we got to play this last round today, because after that second round yesterday, I felt like this team was capable of more,” Vanderbilt women’s golf head coach Greg Allen said. “The girls definitely proved that today.”

Vanderbilt went into the second day of the event 9-under and used an 8-under day to climb the standings and finish in a tie for second.

One of the bright spots for Vanderbilt was Angelina Tolentino. Tolentino finished eighth on the individual leaderboard as she used six birdies to finish with a score of 5-under. It is the third time she has finished in the top 10 this academic year.

Ava Merrill finished the event 4-under and in 13th on the player leaderboard. Tillie Claggett finished in a tie for 15th as she went 3-under.

“I’m really proud of the team effort we played with this week and excited to see what this can do as we keep moving forward,” Allen said.

The next time Vanderbilt women’s golf will be in action will be at the Alice and John Wallace Classic, an event in Palm Desert, California. The three-day event takes place Feb. 14-16.

Vanderbilt women’s basketball recruit Olivia Jones was named a McDonald’s All-American. Jones, the No. 14 player in ESPN’s Next Top 100, committed to Vanderbilt Oct. 31.

Vanderbilt football announced that its spring game will occur April 18. The new look roster of black and gold will be on display for the first time. A time has not yet been set for the game.

Vanderbilt men’s basketball is No. 14 in the updated NET rankings. The Commodores are the second-highest SEC team in the NET.

