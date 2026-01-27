Vanderbilt Women’s Tennis Beats Michigan: The Anchor

Vanderbilt women’s tennis capped off its weekend Sunday afternoon with a huge road win over No. 7 Michigan. The Commodores upset the Wolverines 4-2 to secure a spot at the ITA Indoor Championships.

“It was an incredible tennis match today from start to finish for both teams,” Vanderbilt women’s tennis head coach Aleke Tsoubanos said. “Obviously it was going to end in heartbreak for one team, but we are super excited to be advancing.”

Vanderbilt was able to pull the upset off by securing an early 1-0 lead by winning two of the three matchups in doubles. Freshman duo Erin Pearce and Mia Yamakita took down Michigan’s Reese Miller and Emily Sartz-Lunde 6-1. Then, Valeria Ray and Bridget Stammel beat Piper Charney and Gabriella Lindgren to secure the doubles point.

In singles, Stammel gave Vanderbilt a 2-0 lead by beating Michigan’s Bernales in two sets (6-1, 6-1). After Yamakita lost her singles match, it was Célia-Belle Mohr who picked the team back up and made the match 3-1 by taking down Lily Jones in two sets (6-3, 6-3). Pearce fought tooth and nail against Lindgren in her single match, but fell just short in a close two-set loss (7-5, 6-4).

Ray and Charney squared off in what would be the final singles match of the day. Ray dropped the first set 7-5, but tied the matchup at a set a piece with a 6-4 set victory. Then, in the third set, Ray handed Charney a loss and Vanderbilt a monumental victory with a 6-3 win in the final set and gave the Commodores match point and the upset win.

“Super proud of V for turning around a very different scoreline from their match in the fall. They all did an incredible job of embracing a big moment. In college tennis, we win and lose as a team, and today it was a complete team effort. I know everyone is super excited about the opportunity to compete at the National Team Indoor Championship in two weeks,” Tsoubanos said.

Today’s Commodores Schedule

No. 18 Vanderbilt men’s basketball vs. Kentucky, 8 p.m. CT on ESPN.

This Weekend’s Commodores Results Today

No. 5 Vanderbilt women’s basketball lost to No. 2 South Carolina 103-74.

Vanderbilt women’s tennis beat No. 7 Michigan 4-2.

Did You Notice?

Vanderbilt men’s basketball is looking to pick up a huge win at home against Kentucky Tuesday night. The Commodores are looking to extinguish a red hot Wildcats team right now. Kentucky rolls into Memorial Gymnasium on a five-game winning streak, but Vanderbilt is coming off a 88-56 get right victory over Mississippi State.

Despite other SEC games moving games up an hour or so, Vanderbilt and Kentucky are still expected to start at 8 p.m. CT.

Countdown to Vanderbilt’s 2026 Baseball Season Opener

17 days

Commodores Quote of The Day

“I can’t really argue the win-loss record. It’s just part of playing at Vanderbilt.” Jay Cutler

