Vanderbilt Women’s Tennis Drops First Game of the Season: The Anchor

Vanderbilt women’s tennis suffered its first loss of the season Friday afternoon, dropping a tightly contested 4-2 match to No. 2 Texas A&M.

Texas A&M and Vanderbilt were going neck and neck from the jump. The two schools split the first two doubles matchups before setting up a match between Vanderbilt’s Mia Yamakita and Erin Pearce and Texas A&M’s Lexington Reed and Daria Smetannikov.

After a back and forth match, Reed and Smetannikov got the doubles point and took a 1-0 lead after winning the final doubles match 6-4.

In singles, Vanderbilt did respond. After going down 2-0, Erin Pearce put Vanderbilt on the board with a win over Tilde Stromquist in two sets (6-2, 6-2). Then, Vanderbilt tied the match up at tie after Bridget Stammel beat Lexington Reed in two sets as well (6-2, 6-4).

But in the end Vanderbilt could not get a lead and be in control of the match. Violeta Martinez beat Mia Yamakita in a close two-set match to give Texas A&M a 3-2 lead (5-7, 3-6) before Mia Kupres ran away from Celia-Belle Mohr in the third set to get the match point and clinch a win for the Aggies (7-5, 4-6, 1-6).

The loss was Vanderbilt’s first of the season after a 5-0 start. The Commodores will look to get back on track Saturday against either Texas or Oklahoma.

Countdown to Vanderbilt’s 2026 Baseball Season Opener

6 days

The Anchor: Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026

Vanderbilt football’s nickel coach Jimmy Thompson has been hired by the Los Angeles Chargers to help coach defensive backs. Thompson was with Vanderbilt the past four seasons.

SEC baseball came out with its preseason coaches pool. Vanderbilt ranks eighth in conference ahead of the 2026 season. The Commodores conference slate features a series against the top three teams in the coaches poll, a series against Tennessee and a series against each of the bottom six teams in the preseason poll.

Vanderbilt volleyball announced its spring schedule Thursday evening. The Commodores will play four exhibition games against Lipscomb, Belmont, Tennessee and Purdue starting March 5.

Friday’s Commodores Results

Vanderbilt women’s tennis lost to Texas A&M 4-2.

Vanderbilt swimming (beat/lost to) Louisville (score).

Saturday’s Commodores Schedule

Vanderbilt women’s tennis vs. Texas/Oklahoma at the ITA National Team Indoor Championship, 9 a.m. CT.

Vanderbilt bowling at the Storm Flyer Classic, Day 2, 9:25 a.m. CT.

Vanderbilt lacrosse at No. 10 Clemson, 11 a.m. CT on ACC Network+.

No. 15 Vanderbilt men’s basketball vs. Oklahoma, 2:30 p.m. CT on SEC Network.

Commodores Quote of The Day

"It is said that you can tell how a man thinks by what he reads. On Red Sanders’ shelves were such titles as Sandberg’s ‘Abraham Lincoln’; volumes of Kipling; the works of Plato; ‘The Blue and the Gray,’ a great Civil War history; ‘The Jacksonians,’ Stanton Coblenz’s ‘From Arrow to Tomb.’" Dick Hyland, Los Angeles Times

We’ll Leave You With This…

There’s no one like no. 1 😊



Mikayla is the only WBB player this season to have four 35-plus point games. She is tied for most 30-point performances so far this season. pic.twitter.com/kreRbOeimr — Vanderbilt WBB (@VandyWBB) February 6, 2026

