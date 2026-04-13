Where Vanderbilt Men’s and Women’s Tennis Finished in the SEC Standings: The Anchor

The regular season for both men’s and women’s college tennis finished up this past weekend as Vanderbilt’s men’s and women’s tennis played its final game of SEC play ahead of the SEC tournament later this week.

On Friday, Vanderbilt’s men’s tennis took down Alabama in shutout fashion, beating the Crimson Tide 4-0 to finish the regular season on a high note. The Commodores were able to get the point in doubles and never looked back the rest of the way.

The win over Alabama snapped an eight-game SEC losing streak for Vanderbilt as it finished conference play with a 5-9 record.

On the women’s side, Vanderbilt was shutout by Auburn 4-0 Sunday to close the regular season. The 13th ranked Commodores were unable to get anything going as Auburn clinched a share of the regular season SEC title.

Now, the focus turns to the postseason with both men’s and women’s competing in the SEC Tournament later this week. The SEC men’s tennis tournament will be held on the campus of Texas A&M in College Station, Texas while the women will play on the campus of Oklahoma in Norman, Oklahoma.

With the 5-9 record in SEC play, Vanderbilt men’s tennis will be the No. 11 seed at this week’s conference tournament. Vanderbilt women’s tennis finished with a SEC record of 9-6 and will be the No. 7 seed in the conference tournament.

The SEC Tournament for both the men and women begins April 15 and runs through April 19.

Countdown to Vanderbilt’s 2026 Football Spring Game

5 days

The Anchor: Monday, April 13, 2026

Vanderbilt men’s golf is looking to finish the regular season strong as the Commodores head to West Point, Mississippi for the Mossy Oak Collegiate Championship. Nineteen teams will compete in the two-day event, including the No. 10 Commodores.

Vanderbilt men’s basketball is one of several programs interested in New Mexico guard Jake Hall, per On3’s Joe Tipton.

Saint Mary’s transfer Mikey Lewis is visiting Vanderbilt this upcoming weekend, per Jon Rothstein.

Sunday’s Commodores Results

Vanderbilt women’s tennis lost to No. 4 Auburn 4-0.

Monday’s Commodores Schedule

Vanderbilt men’s golf at the Mossy Oak Collegiate Championship, Day 1, 8 a.m. CT.

Commodores Quote of The Day

"On paper, Alabama does look better, but I think we're a smarter team. The game is going to boil down to whoever wants it the most, to who gets those loose balls." Terry Compton

We’ll Leave You With This…

No lies detected ✅ https://t.co/NCzilphnYu — Vanderbilt Baseball (@VandyBoys) April 12, 2026