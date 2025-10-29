2028 5-Star CB Langston Pridgeon Reacts to Recent Nashville Trip
Clark Lea and the Vanderbilt staff have put together one of the most impressive recruiting runs in the nation over the last month, landing seven new commitments for the 2026 class.
The Commodores have been so successful with the upcoming group that they have been able to shift some attention to prospects from the 2027 and even 2028 classes as well.
Last weekend, as Vanderbilt took on then-No. 15 Missouri at home in FirstBank Stadium, 2028 5-Star cornerback Langston Pridgeon was one of many players in attendance. He spoke with Vanderbilt Commodores on SI about his time in Nashville as well as the recruiting process so far.
The 6-foot-2, 175 lb. prospect is a lengthy defender with incredible range in coverage. He is ranked as the No. 2 cornerback in the nation and the No. 1 player in Virginia currently, according to 247Sports' composite ranking.
Pridgeon said that while his first trip to Nashville was a short one, he hopes to eventually return and have a chance to see more of the city. "My trip was short, just one day, but I am hoping to get back to Nashville after the season to tour the city with my family," he said.
He continued, highlighting his time spent with Vanderbilt cornerbacks coach Jamaal Richardson. "I liked talking with Coach Richardson. It's important for me to become familiar with his coaching philosophy and style. "
Pridgeon says he made first contact with the Commodores' staff during a camp this summer, and then again later this fall to line up his visit for the Missouri game. Speaking of the atmosphere within FirstBank Stadium last Saturday, he said, "I enjoyed the excitement and passion of the fans, and I was impressed by the players' intensity throughout the game, regardless of the score."
The 5-Star prospect shared that while he has not lined up a return trip to the Music City yet, he does have other Power Four visits with North Carolina and Georgia coming later this year.
As of now, Pridgeon holds a bevy of division one offers, many of which are from notable Power Four programs such as Indiana, Texas A&M, Tennessee and more. While it is still very early in his recruitment, schools have already begun to take notice of the talented prospect, so the Commodores will have their work cut out for them if they hope to land his commitment.