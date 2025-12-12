4-Star 2027 WR Names Vanderbilt in Top Schools

Clark Lea and the Commodores coaching staff have been quite active on the recruiting trail for the 2027 class despite the 2026 cycle having not even ended yet. So far, Vanderbilt holds three commitments, and looks to potentially be closing in on a fourth as of this week.

4-Star wide receiver Ja'Hyde Brown from Christian Academy of Louisville in Kentucky took to social media on December 12 to announce his top ten schools, including the Commodores among Oklahoma State, Kentucky, Wisconsin, Auburn, Maryland, Oregon State, Indiana, Louisville and Alabama.

The 5-foot-10, 185 lb. wideout is ranked as the No. 48 player at his position in the class and the No. 7 overall prospect in the Bluegrass State, according to 247Sports' composite ranking.

Brown is an incredibly fast wide receiver prospect with the ability to make defenders miss in the open field. He can provide verticality to an offense with his excellent speed, but can also operate underneath and is a threat to score almost anytime he touches the ball.

As a junior this season for Christian Academy of Louisville, the dynamic target hauled in a whopping 98 receptions for just over 1,500 yards to go along with 24 touchdowns. He helped his team to an undefeated, 15-0, record with a state championship win over Murray High School on December 6 --his fourth straight state title win.

You different. @JaHeisman



Ja'Hyde Brown was unstoppable in the state title game:

6 receptions, 180 yards, 2 touchdowns. pic.twitter.com/kOFLQ96Bl1 — Preston Harvey (@Pharveytv) December 6, 2025

Brown was awarded with Kentucky Football Coaches Association (KFCA) 3A Player of the Year honors for his incredible junior campaign.

Though his most impressive plays came from the wide receiver position, Brown is also a dynamic threat as a return specialist, using his aforementioned speed and quickness to stress opposing teams on both kickoffs and punts.

While a timetable for his decision has yet to be confirmed, the Commodores look to be in strong standing with the talented wideout. Vanderbilt holds one wide receiver commitment already from 3-Star Jeremiah Douglas from Crandall, Texas, but adding a player of Brown's caliber would be a massive boost.

So far this fall, he has taken one unofficial visit to Nashville for the Commodores' October 25 game against Missouri, but has also made unofficial trips to Indiana (September 20, October 18), Alabama (October 4, November 8), and Auburn (October 11).

While Vanderbilt is seemingly competing with some of the top teams in the nation for Brown's commitment, the Commodores themselves have quickly become one of the top destinations in college football following not only a 10-2 regular season, but the commitment of 5-Star quarterback Jared Curtis.

Read More from Vanderbilt Commodores on SI...