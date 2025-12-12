4-Star 2027 WR Names Vanderbilt in Top Schools
Clark Lea and the Commodores coaching staff have been quite active on the recruiting trail for the 2027 class despite the 2026 cycle having not even ended yet. So far, Vanderbilt holds three commitments, and looks to potentially be closing in on a fourth as of this week.
4-Star wide receiver Ja'Hyde Brown from Christian Academy of Louisville in Kentucky took to social media on December 12 to announce his top ten schools, including the Commodores among Oklahoma State, Kentucky, Wisconsin, Auburn, Maryland, Oregon State, Indiana, Louisville and Alabama.
The 5-foot-10, 185 lb. wideout is ranked as the No. 48 player at his position in the class and the No. 7 overall prospect in the Bluegrass State, according to 247Sports' composite ranking.
Brown is an incredibly fast wide receiver prospect with the ability to make defenders miss in the open field. He can provide verticality to an offense with his excellent speed, but can also operate underneath and is a threat to score almost anytime he touches the ball.
As a junior this season for Christian Academy of Louisville, the dynamic target hauled in a whopping 98 receptions for just over 1,500 yards to go along with 24 touchdowns. He helped his team to an undefeated, 15-0, record with a state championship win over Murray High School on December 6 --his fourth straight state title win.
Brown was awarded with Kentucky Football Coaches Association (KFCA) 3A Player of the Year honors for his incredible junior campaign.
Though his most impressive plays came from the wide receiver position, Brown is also a dynamic threat as a return specialist, using his aforementioned speed and quickness to stress opposing teams on both kickoffs and punts.
While a timetable for his decision has yet to be confirmed, the Commodores look to be in strong standing with the talented wideout. Vanderbilt holds one wide receiver commitment already from 3-Star Jeremiah Douglas from Crandall, Texas, but adding a player of Brown's caliber would be a massive boost.
So far this fall, he has taken one unofficial visit to Nashville for the Commodores' October 25 game against Missouri, but has also made unofficial trips to Indiana (September 20, October 18), Alabama (October 4, November 8), and Auburn (October 11).
While Vanderbilt is seemingly competing with some of the top teams in the nation for Brown's commitment, the Commodores themselves have quickly become one of the top destinations in college football following not only a 10-2 regular season, but the commitment of 5-Star quarterback Jared Curtis.
Mason Woods is the lead recruiting writer for Alabama Crimson Tide On SI/BamaCentral, Vanderbilt Commodores on SI, Boston College Eagles on SI and Missouri Tigers on SI. The Alabama graduate has worked in sports media since 2020, beginning his career in radio production with Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa. Woods has produced a multitude of live programs and has even hosted his own shows as well. He’s regularly part of “The Joe Gaither Show” on weekdays and serves as host of the “All Things Bama Podcast.”Follow mawoods_