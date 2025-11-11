4-Star In-State RB Asa Barnes Speaks on Recent Nashville Trip
Vanderbilt eked out a close win against Auburn this past weekend to improve to 8-2 on the season and 4-2 in conference play, but the biggest wins of the weekend may have come of the field as the Commodores made very strong impressions with several potential future commits from the next few upcoming recruiting classes.
One player that was in Nashville, 4-Star running back Asa barnes, spoke with Vanderbilt Commodores on SI about his time in the Music City, sharing details on his recruitment, as well as his relationship with the Vanderbilt coaching staff.
Barnes said of the trip, "What stuck out to me the most was the liveliness of everybody. Everyone on campus was high energy and it just kind of rubs off on you."
He continued on the environment in and around FirstBank Stadium, saying, "The atmosphere was also really good, especially when it got close. Everyone was on their feet. The game was great. It started off shaky, but Vanderbilt got the job done in the end."
The 6-foot, 190 lb. back hails from Westview High School in Chattanooga, Tennessee and has received a lot of interest from power four programs this fall. Outside of his recent trip to Nashville, he's visited the likes of Missouri, Ohio State, Tennessee and more.
He compared his Vanderbilt visit to the other trips he's taken this year, saying, "I would put this visit up there [with the best]. It was a great visit and Vanderbilt recruits me very hard compared to some of the other schools. I've had plenty of great conversations with the coaching staff."
Barnes says the Commodores' staff first made contact in June of this year, and have since been really consistent in communicating with him. He said he talks most with Clark Lea and running backs coach Ghaali Muhammad-Lankford.
The highly touted back spoke on his best strengths as a player, saying, "My best abilities I would say are my fluidity outside, I can line up in the slot or out wide. I have good very good hands and route running. I would also say my game IQ and power are some of my best traits as well."
He added, "I'm continuing to work on my speed always, but it's coming along very well."
As of now, Vanderbilt holds just a single commitment in the 2027 class from quarterback Luke Babin from Woodville, Texas. Although is still quite early in the recruiting cycle, the Commodores look to have gotten an excellent start on the upcoming group, and could be poised for their best offseason yet under Lea.