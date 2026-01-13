Commodores Basketball Signee Thriving in Senior Season

The future is bright in Nashville, not only for those that follow football, but apparently for basketball fans as well.

The Vanderbilt men's basketball team has been one of the surprises of the season thus far, compiling an undefeated record through 16 games. The Commodores have taken down the likes of VCU, Saint Mary's, Alabama and more, and right now look poised to finish one of the top teams in not only the SEC, but the entire nation.

While the 2025-26 season is shaping up to be one to remember in Nashville, the future of the Commodores men's basketball program could potentially be even more exciting.

One of Vanderbilt's 2026 signees, Anthony Brown from Archbishop Carroll High School in Washington, D.C., has put together a truly dominant senior season thus far, and has helped his team to a 16-5 record through 21 games.

The 4-Star point guard is averaging over 28 points per game with 5.6 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 2.7 steals as well. He has three 40 plus point outings this season, with his best performance coming against Roman Catholic High School from Philadelphia on December 21.

In that game, Brown scored 52 points on 17-of-27 shooting with five rebounds, four assists and a pair of steals. He showed off his impressive skill set, scoring at will from almost anywhere on the floor.

📍Here at Archbishop Carroll HS in D.C. to see Carroll play Friendship Tech Prep. No. 0 who hits the three here, Anthony Brown Jr., is a top-65 recruit committed to Vanderbilt. pic.twitter.com/rp7fBXIkup — Chase Hughes (@chasedcsports) January 3, 2026

Take a look at a clip from another one of Brown's top performances this season -- a 26 point, two rebound, six assist and eight steal outing against Friendship Tech Prep Academy on January 3.

In the short video, Brown can be seen finding open space along the perimeter for a big time three to put his team up 38-25. All season long, the Washington, D.C. native has been a deadly shooter from beyond the arc, making nearly 41 percent of his attempts.

He is also prolific both around the rim and from mid range, compiling a 53.6 overall shooting percentage.

While the impressive point guard is unlikely to step into the SEC and deliver the same kinds of performances night in, night out, Brown is clearly a high ceiling prospect that has the potential to develop into one of the conference top players at the point guard position.

2026 Vanderbilt Basketball Signees

SF Ethan Mgbako, 6-foot-6, 215 lbs. - Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Virginia)

PG Anthony Brown, 6-foot-1, 160 lbs. - Archbishop Carroll High School (Washington, D.C.)

C Jackson Sheffield, 6-foot-9, 240 lbs. - Hoover High School (Hoover, Alabama)

