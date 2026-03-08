Inside Chandler Bing’s Clutch Second Half Performance

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – The crowd at Thompson Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee was rocking. Vanderbilt had just turned the ball over and given up an open three-pointer. A Vanderbilt lead that was 17 points not long ago was down to five as the Commodores were in need of someone to step up with a big shot.

Enter the freshman Chandler Bing.

On the ensuing offensive possession after Tennessee’s Amari Evans made it a 69-64 game, Vanderbilt got into its halfcourt offense, ran a good offensive action. Vanderbilt guard Tyler Tanner drove to the free throw line and found a wide open Bing in the corner for a much-needed three-pointer.

Just like that, the rowdy crowd had an audible hush among the almost 20,000 fans.

Bing’s nine points in the game may not pop off the box score, but the magnitude behind the seven points Bing had in the second half cannot be underestimated. All three shots he converted on, including the corner three-pointer, played a big role in Vanderbilt’s 86-82 win over Tennessee.

“Chandler Bing was phenomenal,” Vanderbilt head coach Mark Byington said after the game. You mention the three he made, the dunk was great. I thought his defense was really good. He guarded Gillespie for most of the night.”

Moments before his big three, Bing also had back-to-back field goal attempts in which he went coast-to-coast down the lane for a dunk that continued to invigorate the rest of the team.

The story behind Bing’s arrival at Vanderbilt is what helps make his performance Saturday more meaningful. Byington took a chance on Bing in the late spring of 2025. At the time, Byington and his coaching staff were not entirely sure how much of an impact Bing could make on the team, especially in his first year.

“It’s kind of crazy. We took him late in the spring last year and just thought he had a chance to be good down the road. And we didn’t even know he could be this type of impact player in his freshman year,” Byington said recalling Bing’s commitment to Vanderbilt.

His season averages may not be something analysts rave about, but Byington and his coaching staff know that they have gotten plenty of productive minutes and big minutes from Bing throughout the season, especially as of late.

The Atlanta, Georgia native may just be 18 years old, but the impact he made under the pressure and noise of the Tennessee crowd was immense. In fact, one could argue that the impact of Bing’s shots were perhaps game-altering and even season-altering.

The seven points he scored in the second half turned out big in a four-point final score. Had Bing not hit his corner three, Tennessee could have continued to build a run and build momentum and change the outcome of the game.

While Byington and the rest of the team may not know the future of how Bing’s time in Nashville will play out, the big moments Bing had Saturday indicated that he could be one of the go-to guys looking down the road.

“That’s an 18-year-old out there playing well in this type of situation of the game. So, the future’s bright for him,” Byington said.

