Commodores' Commit Daniel Vollmer Speaks on Recruitment, Upcoming Nashville Trip
Since arriving in Nashville, Clark Lea and the Vanderbilt coaching staff have placed an emphasis on finding underrated talent and unlocking players' full potential once they arrive on campus. So far, with just over a month to spare before the 2026 recruiting class begins to sign official paperwork, the Commodores have done just that.
Daniel Vollmer, a 3-Star Vanderbilt commit who announced his decision in February of this year, is exactly the type of diamond in the rough that Lea and the staff are looking for. Standing at 6-foot-2, 210 lbs., he is a dominant two-way player, lining up at many different positions on both sides of the ball.
So far this season, as a senior for St. Xavier High School in Cincinnati, Vollmer has 50 rush attempts for 153 yards and a score, as well as 16 receptions for 260 yards and two more touchdowns. He is also extremely effective on the defensive end with 22 tackles, 3.0 TFL's and 2.0 sacks through eight games.
The talented prospect spoke with Vanderbilt Commodores on SI about his recruitment so far, highlighting his relationship with the coaching staff, and diving into what he feels he needs to work on ahead of his arrival on campus.
Vollmer said first, speaking on the relationship with Lea and his assistants, "I have been able to maintain constant communication with the Vanderbilt coaching staff. Not even with just my position coaches either. [Vanderbilt] does a great job top to bottom reaching out before games and talking to me on the phone."
He continued, "I would say they reach out just as much or maybe even more now than when I was not committed."
The Cincinnati native pivoted next to his own focus, looking at his senior season of football which is eight games in now. He spoke on the strong season he's had thus far, saying, "This season I focused on a day by day mindset. It's easy to get caught up in the playoffs or even the future with Vanderbilt, but I think focusing on the now and getting a little bit better each day has been a major role in my success."
While Vollmer has been used on both sides of the ball this season, the talented athlete is destined for defense at the next level, and spoke candidly about what he will need to do once he arrives in Nashville in order to make up for lost time spent working with the offense in high school.
He said, "With me bouncing around positions so much, there will need to be a serious focus before I get to campus from a mental perspective of being locked in on defense."
Vollmer continued, "I was fortunate enough to get to play a good bit at the start of the season, but with me not playing there full time I will need to be more proactive than most when it comes to film terminology, etc. to make sure I am in the best position possible when I arrive on campus."
He also confirmed to Vanderbilt Commodores on SI that he will be enrolling early, and has plans to be back in town again this fall for Vanderbilt's showdown with Auburn on November 8.