Commodores' Prospects Share Reactions to Weekend Trip
Clark Lea and the Vanderbilt staff not only put together a tough win in a close game this past weekend with Auburn, but were also very active on the recruiting trail, welcoming a massive crop of prospects from the class of 2026, 2027 and beyond.
Some of the players that were in town for the November 8 clash spoke with Vanderbilt Commodores on SI about their time in Nashville. Take a look at some of the reactions from the game day visit.
2027 OL Luke Burger, 6-foot-7, 265 lbs. - Silverdale Baptist High School (Chattanooga, Tennessee)
What impressed offensive line prospect Luke Burger from Chattanooga, Tennessee the most was the hospitality shown by the Commodores' staff, he said. Burger explained, "The food was amazing, and so was the whole experience overall... It was a great win versus an SEC team and winning is not easy."
He continued, "I think Vanderbilt took really good care of their recruits... I think the atmosphere was also the best I've been to."
Burger has the likes of Cincinnati, Duke, Liberty and more this fall, and has plans to make a trip to both Wake Forest and Clemson as well. He spoke on his relationship with the Vanderbilt staff, saying, "Coach [Nick] Valdiserri started reaching out in early August and had me up for a September game. From there, I met with coach [Chris] Klenakis and coach [Jeff] Nady, who I've gotten to talk to and that is why I came to see another game."
2027 TE Cohen Jones, 6-foot-4, 210 lbs. - Chelsea High School (Chelsea, Alabama)
Jones, a physically impressive tight end prospect in the 2027 class, on top of sharing his reaction to the trip, dove into his relationship with the Vanderbilt staff a bit, saying, "What stuck out to me most about this trip was how much the coaching staff cares about you."
He continued, sharing further on his time inside FirstBank Stadium. Jones said, "The atmosphere was incredible, and one of the loudest stadiums I've ever heard. It was one of the greatest games I've ever watched."
He revealed that tight ends coach Brendan Flaherty was the first member of the staff to reach out to him in August of this year. Jones says that he and Flaherty, as well as special teams coordinator Jeff LePak, are who he has been in contact with the most.
"[Flaherty and LePak] are just really great coaches who I have enjoyed being able to build a relationship with."
2027 ATH Parker Emerson, 6-foot, 175 lbs. - Brentwood High School (Brentwood, Tennessee)
Emerson, a local athlete prospect from just a short drive outside of the Music City in Brentwood, Tennessee, spoke on the attitude the Commodores played with, highlighting their intensity throughout Saturday's game.
He said, "I loved how Vanderbilt played confident and didn't back down once, even when they were down."
Emerson also commented on the environment within FirstBank Stadium, saying, "The atmosphere was great. The stadium was packed and the energy was there the whole time. I enjoyed experiencing a game day, as well as getting to see the high level of competition."
2027 DT Jaylen Cox, 6-foot-1, 265 lbs. - Leuzinger High School (Lawndale, California)
The 6-foot-1, 265 lb. defensive tackle was impressed by the support of the fanbase, saying, "What stuck out to me most was the support from around the city. Everywhere you looked Vanderbilt fans were proud to be Vanderbilt fans."
Cox continued, diving into his experience, "Vanderbilt is a little different from the other schools that have been recruiting me. Not only because of the SEC factor, but the standard has changed. Everything I saw on the visit proved that."
Though unranked by major recruiting outlets currently, the California native has been dominant at the varsity level. In eight game for Leuzinger High School this season, he racked up 37 tackles, 11.0 TFL's and 5.0 sacks.