2027 Commodores' Safety Prospect Speaks on Recent Nashville Visit
It's safe to say that the Commodores' are currently in the midst of one of the most impressive runs in program history in more ways than one. Clark Lea and the staff have not only fielded an incredibly tough football team that currently sits at 6-1 on the season, but have also been extremely active on the recruiting trail as well.
Several talented prospects were in town for Vanderbilt's home showdown with LSU on October 18, one of which was 2027 safety DJ Waluyn from Hoover, Alabama. The junior spoke with Vanderbilt Commodores' on SI about his time in Nashville as well as his relationship with the coaching staff.
Waluyn said, "The staff first reached out about three weeks ago, and we've been talking through [social media]."
He continued, speaking on what stuck out to him about the trip, "I was impressed with how hands on the coaches were with me and the other recruits. The game was great, good atmosphere, good energy. I would love to come back to Nashville."
"[Vanderbilt] has been really good this year, and honestly look like they have one of the best defensive units in the country this year," he said.
Although he is currently unranked as a prospect, Waluyn has received interest from a handful of highly touted division one programs this fall, including Mississippi State and Georgia, who he both visited prior to his trip to Vanderbilt.
He also holds offers from the likes of Arkansas, Wake Forest and many more.
Throughout nine games this season as a junior for Hoover, Waluyn has recorded 41 tackles, a TFL and a pass deflection, and has helped the Bucs to a 6-3 overall record which currently has them tied for second place in 7A Region 3.
Other Potential Commodores on Campus
Outside of Waluyn, Vanderbilt hosted several other talented recruits from both the 2026 and 2027 classes.
2026 Prospects
3-Star IOL Xavier Wade - Baylor High School (Chattanooga, Tennessee)
Wade is currently ranked as the No. 61 player overall in the state of Tennessee, per 247Sports, and has been a key part of a very impressive Baylor Red Raiders season. He's helped lead an offensive line unit that is paving the way for an offense that is averaging almost 45 points per game.
2027 Prospects
4-Star QB Andre Adams - Antioch High School (Antioch, Tennessee)
One of the top ranked signal callers in the entire class, Adams is a seemingly a can't miss prospect in the 2027 class. He is 6-foot-2, 180 lbs. and has a rocket arm which excellent athleticism. Through eight games this season at Antioch, he's completed 72 percent of his passes for 2,421 yards and 29 touchdowns to just a single interception.
4-Star CB Allen Evans - Trinity High School (Louisville, Kentucky)
Evans is one of the top rated cornerback prospects in the 2027 class, and holds offers from the likes of Alabama, Kentucky, Arkansas and many more. He stands at 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. with long arms that can lock down opposing wide receivers.
3-Star WR Brylan Oduor - Blackman High School (Murfreesboro, Tennessee)
Oduor is an impressive wideout prospect in the 2027 class, standing at 6-foot-2, 195 lbs. He currently holds offers from Arkansas State, Austin Peay, Syracuse, East Tennessee State, Jacksonville State, Miami (Ohio) UT Martin and Middle Tennessee.
3-Star WR Branden Sharpe - Brownsburg High School (Brownsburg, Indiana)
Sharpe is an incredibly speedy wideout prospect that can truly stretch the field and put stress on a defense with his skills. A two way athlete that also suits up for his high school's track and field team, the Indiana native posted an impressive 11.17 second time in the 100 meter dash, according to MileSplit.