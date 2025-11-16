Future Commodores Deliver Dominant Playoff Performances
Although this season has already been one of the most impressive in recent program history for the Commodores, the future may be even brighter.
As of now, Clark Lea and the Vanderbilt staff have assembled a 2026 recruiting class that features 24 talented commitments, and have even begun work on the class of 2027 by landing a top-30 quarterback talent.
High school playoff football is in full swing, so take a look at which members of the Commodores' next two recruiting classes put together the most impressive performances for their teams this week.
3-Star ATH Daniel Vollmer - St. Xavier High School (Cincinnati, Ohio)
St. Xavier (8-2) 17, Archbishop Moeller (8-4) 13
Daniel Vollmer has been a do-it-all player all season long for St. Xavier High School, helping his team to a 7-2 regular season record, and now two wins in the playoffs. This week, while the St. Xavier offense was kept somewhat quiet, Vollmer made his impact felt, scoring the game winning touchdown with under a minute left in the game to take down Archbishop Moeller, 17-14.
The win avenged a state title game loss in 2024, and advanced St. Xavier back to the this year's title game which will be against Elder High School on November 21. Vollmer has nearly 600 yards of total offense this year with six scores, and has even completed a touchdown pass, and has also been active on defense, adding 22 tackles, 3.0 TFL's and 2.0 sacks.
4-Star WR Keeyshawn Tabuteau - McCallie High School (Chattanooga, Tennessee)
McCallie (10-2) 41, Briarcrest Christian (7-4) 14
McCallie absolutely decimated Briarcrest Christian in its second round playoff matchup this week, defeating the Saints 41-14. Though his time on the field was a bit limited due to the blowout nature of the game, Keeyshawn Tabuteau managed to put together a strong performance, finishing with four receptions for 77 yards and a score, according to the Chattanoogan.
He showed off his big play ability, something he's done all season, by averaging just under 20 yards per reception. He's been one of the main features of McCallie's offense this fall, compiling 41 catches for 685 yards and six scores. He's also been featured on both punt and kick returns, racking up 300 more yards as a return specialist.
McCallie will take on rival Baylor on November 21 for a chance to not only advance to the state title game, but avenge a regular season loss from October 3.
3-Star CB Antione Baker - Lyndon B. Johnson High School (Austin, Texas)
LBJ Austin (9-2) 37, Fredericksburg (3-8) 15
Antione Baker put together one of the most impressive performances of any player this week, helping his team on both sides of the ball in a 37-15 win over Fredericksburg High School. The future Commodores' defender finished the game with three receptions for 66 yards and a score, as well as 11 tackles, 1.0 TFL, three pass deflections and two forced fumbles.
Baker has helped his team to a 9-2 record so far this season, and now a first round win in the state playoffs. LBJ Austin will face 8-3 Bay City on November 22 in the second round.
2027 3-Star QB Luke Babin - Woodville High School (Woodville, Texas)
Woodville (9-2) 56, West Rusk (7-2) 41
Luke Babin helped his team to a dominant playoff win over West Rusk High School this week, advancing to the second round of the 3A Division 2 Texas State Playoffs. He completed 24 of his 34 passes for 333 yards with two touchdowns and an interception en rpute to a 56-41 victory.
He's the Commodores' lone 2027 commit as of now, but looks to have already solidified himself as a premier prospect in the class. Babin and the Woodville Eagles will face Edgewood High School on November 21 for a chance to advance to the third round of the playoffs.