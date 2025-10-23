Vanderbilt Adds Highly Touted Prospects to Weekend Visitor List
Vanderbilt has found a lot of success on the recruiting trail throughout the 2026 cycle, so much so that with just over a month until the early signing period kicks off, the Commodores have been able to divert some attention to the class of 2027 as well.
This weekend, as Vanderbilt takes on the No. 15 Missouri Tigers at home in FirstBank Stadium, prospects from both upcoming classes will be in attendance. Three potential future Commodores took to social media this week to announce news of their trips to Nashville for the week nine matchup.
The first was 2027 3-Star interior offensive lineman Keilan Neal from Franklin Road Academy in Nashville.
He stands at 6-foot-2, 265 lbs. and currently holds offers from Memphis, Miami (Ohio) and West Virginia. The junior prospect is ranked as the No. 27 player at his position in the class and the No. 15 player overall in the state of Tennessee, according to 247Sports' composite ranking.
Next was 2026 4-Star edge rusher Elijah Littlejohn, who recently decommitted from Penn State after the firing of James Franklin.
Shortly after his decommitment, the Commodores extended an offer to the talented prospect, and now are bringing him in for a visit to one of the biggest games of the season.
Standing at 6-foot-2, 205 lbs., Littlejohn is ranked as the No. 35 edge rusher in the nation and the No. 17 overall player in the state of North Carolina, according to 247Sports' composite ranking. He currently suits up for West Charlotte High School where, as a senior this season, he has 34 tackles, 13.0 TFL's and 6.0 sacks, as well as 16 quarterback pressures.
The final player to announce his upcoming trip to Vanderbilt is another 2027 prospect from Franklin Road Academy, 4-Star linebacker Omarii Sanders.
A 6-foot-3, 210 lb. linebacker, he already possesses the size to play at the SEC level and he's only in his junior season. Sanders is a dynamic defender with the ability to both stop the run and drop into coverage.
In five games this season for Franklin Road, the junior linebacker has 27 tackles, one of which went for a loss, and an interception. He named the Commodores as one of his five finalists in September, also naming Georgia, Tennessee, Miami and Texas A&M.
He's made unofficial stops at three of his five finalists so far: Tennessee (September 13), Texas A&M (September 27) and Miami (October 11).
Vanderbilt currently holds 19 commitments in the 2026 class and one in the class of 2027.