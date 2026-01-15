Vanderbilt Extends Four New 2027 Scholarship Offers

Less than a month after Vanderbilt signed one of its top recruiting classes of the last decade, Clark Lea and the Commodores staff have turned their attention to 2027, and have begun extending offers to talented prospects.

This week, Vanderbilt sent out four new offers, the first of which went to 3-Star linebacker JaMarquis Hudson from Port Arthur, Texas. He confirmed the news with a post on social media, saying, "After a conversation with [coach Jaxon York], I'm blessed to receive an offer from Vanderbilt."

Standing at 6-foot-2, 182 lbs., Hudson is a bit on the slender side for a linebacker, but with another year of varsity football before he makes his final decision, he has time to continue developing physically.

While he may be somewhat undersized, the Texas native makes up for it with his athleticism and wide range of skills as a defender. Hudson is listed as a linebacker, but he has seen time in the defensive backfield as well, and is able to use his skills to both effectively drop into coverage and stop the run.

Vanderbilt is just the latest Power Four program to take notice of the talented defender as he already holds offers from the likes of Kentucky, Texas Tech, Nebraska and many more.

The next player to receive an offer from the Commodores this week was Reilly Newman, another defensive prospect, hailing from West Chester, Ohio. Newman is a 6-foot-6, 265 lb. defensive lineman that currently suits up for Lakota West High School and helped his team to a 7-5 overall record with a berth in the second round of the state playoffs this past season.

He is rated as a 3-Star prospect and is ranked as the No. 51 defensive lineman in the nation, according to 247Sports' composite ranking. He holds offers from the likes of Indiana, Iowa, Michigan and many more, and has taken several unofficial visits over the last year.

Newman is quick off the ball and strong at the point of attack, and also plays with a relentless motor. Though he may need to refine his game a bit before stepping into the SEC, the 3-Star defender has already shown a lot of promise and could be a potential riser in the class.

The third player to receive a Commodores offer this week was 3-Star edge rusher Isaac Miller from Catholic Memorial High School in Waukesha, Wisconsin.

Standing at 6-foot-5, 250 lbs., Miller is ranked as the No. 45 player at his position in the nation and the No. 6 overall prospect in the state, according to 247Sports' composite ranking. He helped his team to an 11-2 record this season, holding opponents to a mere 10.9 points per game.

Like the previous two players mentioned, Miller also holds an impressive list of offers, including Florida, Indiana, Miami and many more.

Finally, Vanderbilt sent an offer to a bit of an under-the-radar name in the 2027 class, safety Darrell Mattison from Morgan Park High School in Chicago. Unranked as a prospect currently, Mattison is a lengthy defensive back that was incredibly productive this past season.

He stands 6-foot-2, 160 lbs. and helped Morgan Park to a 9-5 overall record this season, culminating with a playoff berth. Across 13 games, Mattison compiled 47 tackles, three pass deflections and a whopping five interceptions.

He also served as his team's return specialist at times, finishing the year with nearly 300 yards and two touchdowns on kick and punt returns.

Mattison, though a bit undersized himself, is an extremely dynamic prospect with a wide range of skills that could serve him well at the next level. Despite his unranked status, the Chicago native holds offers from the likes of Cincinnati, Iowa State, Kansas State and several more Power Four programs, and looks to be a potential riser in the class similar to the aforementioned Newman.

