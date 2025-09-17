Vanderbilt Among Top Schools for Two Elite Basketball Prospects
Vanderbilt men's basketball has remained active on the recruiting trail throughout the summer, lining up visits and extending offers to talented prospects from the 2026 class.
This week, the efforts of Mark Byington and his staff began to pay off as the Commodores landed among the top schools for two elite prospects in the upcoming class. The first was 4-Star small forward Aziz Olajuwon, according to Dushawn London of 247Sports.
The 6-foot-7, 210 lb. prospect is the son of NBA legend Hakeem Olajuwon and is ranked as one of the top players in the entire nation. He originally suited up for Clements High School in Sugar Land, Texas, but recently transferred to IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida for his senior season.
In his junior season, Olajuwon averaged just under 20 points per game with nine rebounds and 1.2 blocks for the Clements Rangers. He also spent time recently with Team Canada in the FIBA U19 Basketball World Cup, helping his team to a fifth place finish in 2025. He averaged just over 14 minutes per game, scoring 7.3 points with 2.3 rebounds.
The lengthy wing is expected to be in Nashville on September 19 for an official visit.
The next player to name the Commodores among his final schools was 4-Star power forward Gage Mayfield, according to Travis Branham of 247Sports. He named Vanderbilt alongside Tennessee, Florida State and Oklahoma and is expected to make his announcement in the coming days on September 18.
Hailing from Hale County High School in Moundville, Alabama, Mayfield is a physical player with the ability to dominate on both ends of the floor. He has long arms which help him disrupt passing lanes and lock down bigger opponents, and he has an excellent feel for finding space within the defense for getting to open looks.
Mayfield was recently in Nashville for an official visit on September 6, and he has also made trips to his other three finalists as well: Tennessee (June 23), Florida State (August 1), Oklahoma (September 13).
As of now, the Commodores hold one commitment in the 2026 recruiting class from 4-Star small forward Ethan Mgbako, but are expecting several more visitors throughout the fall.
Vanderbilt Men's Basketball Official Visitors
- 4-Star SF Aziz Olajuwon (September 19)
- 4-Star PG Anthony Brown (September 20)
- 4-Star SF Trent Perry (September 26)
- 4-Star SG DaKari Spear (September 26)
- 4-Star CG Caleb House (October 10)
- 4-Star SF Jayden Hodge (October 10)
- 4-Star PF Jalan Wingfield (October 16)
- 4-Star PF Jalyn Collingwood (October 17)
2026 Vanderbilt Basketball Commits
- 4-Star SF Ethan Mgbako, 6-foot-6, 215 lbs. - Mouth of Wilson, Virginia (Committed 09/11/2025)