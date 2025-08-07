Vanderbilt Locks in Official Visit with 4-Star Forward Jalyn Collingwood
Vanderbilt men's basketball has begun to pick up some steam in the 2026 recruiting cycle recently. Over the last two weeks, the Commodores have not only been named finalists for 4-Stars Gage Mayfield and Jalan Wingfield, but also lined up an official visit with fellow 4-Star prospect Aziz Olajuwon.
Now, Vanderbilt has locked in yet another talented fall visitor in 4-Star power forward Jalyn Collingwood from Sidwell Friends School in Washington, D.C. He is expected to be in Nashville from October 17-19, according to Dushawn London of 247Sports.
His trip to Nashville will come on the heels of four other official visits to Mississippi State (September 12-14), Ohio State (September 26-28), Michigan State (October 3-5) and Texas Tech (October 11-13).
Interestingly, his Vanderbilt trip will also coincide with the Commodores' home showdown against the LSU Tigers, a team many are choosing as a favorite to win the SEC in 2025. If last season is any indicator of where the program is currently though, Vanderbilt may have a chance to pull off the upset victory.
Collingwood is a 6-foot-5, 200 lb. power forward with the versatility to play either at the rim or around the perimeter. He is physical underneath the basket on both ends of the floor, but is also a smooth athlete with the ability to shoot effectively from beyond the arc.
The DMV native is ranked as the No. 48 power forward in the nation and the No. 2 player in the Washington, D.C. area, according to Rivals. He holds offers from many of the top programs in the country, including the likes of Georgetown, Michigan State, Louisville and many more.
As of now, Byington and the Vanderbilt staff have yet to earn a commitment in the 2026 recruiting class, but the Commodores have lined up several official visitors.
Vanderbilt Men's Basketball Official Visitors
- 4-Star PF Trey Thompson (June 25)
- 4-Star C Sam Funches (August 1)
- 4-Star SF Gage Mayfield (September 6)
- 4-Star SF Aziz Olajuwon (September 19)
- 4-Star PG Anthony Brown (September 19)
- 4-Star PF Jalyn Collingwood (October 17)
With the 2025 season set to tip off in November, Vanderbilt has a lot of time between now and then to lock in even more talented prospects for official visits and potentially get a jump start on the 2026 recruiting class.