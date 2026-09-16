Vanderbilt Lands 2027 DL Commitment out of Nigeria

Vanderbilt football landed a commitment from defensive lineman Augustine Irek from the class of 2027 which he announced this week.

Irek committed to the program just one week after receiving an offer from the Commodores. He has received other offers from Auburn, Duke, Texas Tech, UCLA, West Virginia, Boise State and Jacksonville State.

I’m proud to announce that I am committed to @VandyFootball



@CoachPayneVandy



@Coach_Lea



@chasebaker91



@KrisDurham16



@NFLAcademy



@coachstevehagen https://t.co/au4Sx37LAZ

His announcement also comes just a few days after receiving an offer from the team which he shared back on Sept. 3.

Irek is now the second defensive lineman to commit to Vanderbilt and 18th overall in the 2027 class from head coach Clark Lea.

Standing at 6-foot-7, Irek is originally from Cross River State, Nigeria, and was recruited to the NFL Academy through the NFL Africa Camp to develop his skills on the football field.

The NFL Academy serves as a developmental program for players around the globe which specializes in on-field training and education with the goal to continue to grow American football around the world.

It initial launched came back in 2019 in London with the leadership of Alistair Kirkwood (then-Managing Director of NFL UK) and Troy Vincent (NFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations). Since that time it has helped over 40 students secure college football scholarships within the United States.

It has most recently expanded in Australia to serve the Asia-Pacific region as well.

Vanderbilt’s 2027 Recruiting Class

4-Star - Linebacker - Omarii Sanders - Nashville, TN

4-Star - Cornerback - Allen Evans - Louisville, KY

4-Star - Offensive Tackle - JAsper Ngokwere - Richardson, TX

3-Star - Wide Receiver - Davion Crumitie - Talahassee, FL

3-Star - Edge - Adekunbi Adetayo - Newark, NJ

3-Star - Tight End - Grant Haviland - Alpharetta, GA

3-Star - Wide Receiver - Jeremiah Douglas - Crandall, TX

3-Star - Safety - Dillon Davis - Bellflower, CA

3-Star - Linebacker - Ethan Hauser - Buford, GA

3-Star - Cornerback - Matt Williams - Norfolk, VA

3-Star - Offensive Tackle - Corey Laga - Lemont, IL

3-Star - Running Back - MJ Gideon - Madison, Ala.

3-Star - Offensive Tackle - Luke Burger - Chattanooga, TN

3-Star - Quarterback - Matthew Smith - Rancho Santa Margarita, CA

3-Star - Defensive Lineman - Hunter Eligon - Anaheim, CA

Not rated- Defensive Lineman - Augustine Irek - London, EN

Not Rated - Kicker - Ben Brewer - Somerville, TN

Follow us on Twitter/X , Facebook , YouTube , Instagram and Tik Tok for the latest news.