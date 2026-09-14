Is Patrick Mahomes Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Broncos vs. Chiefs in Week 1)

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a torn ACL during the 2025 season, and there were questions when it first happened if he'd be back for Week 1 in 2026.

After an extensive rehab process, Mahomes is off the injury report and ready to go for Kansas City's season opener against the Denver Broncos on Monday night.

From @NFLGameDay Morning: #Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes makes his return after ACL/LCL surgery, with equal strength on both sides. His rehab has been impressive. pic.twitter.com/RBy6uBoncW — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 13, 2026

The Chiefs enter this game as 2.5-point favorites at home, but they did lose both of their games (one with Mahomes) to Denver last season. The Broncos and Chiefs both have a chance to make a statement in the AFC West after the Los Angeles Chargers were upset in Week 1 by the Arizona Cardinals.

Last season, Mahomes led Kansas City to a 6-8 record in 14 starts. He finished the campaign completing 62.7 percent of his passes for 3,587 yards, 22 scores and 11 picks. He also added 422 yards and five scores on the ground.

It'll be interesting to see if Mahomes is willing to use his legs against a tough Denver pass rush on Monday. The betting market seems to believe he'll be his usual self with Kansas City set as a favorite against another potential Super Bowl contender.

Here's a look at how I'm betting on Mahomes in the prop makret in Week 1.

Best Patrick Mahomes Prop Bet vs. Broncos

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Even though Mahomes is off the injury report and good to go in Week 1, I'm fading him in this matchup against a Denver defense that was one of the best in the NFL in 2025:

Patrick Mahomes to Throw an Interception (+113)

Last season, Mahomes tossed 11 interceptions in 14 games, including a pick against the Broncos.

Denver’s secondary is one of the best in the sport, and it picked off Josh Allen several times in a playoff win in the divisional round.

Overall, the Broncos finished seventh in the league in EPA/Pass even though they ranked in the bottom 10 in the league in interception percentage.

The addition of Walker should improve the Kansas City running game, but I still think this team is going to need Mahomes to make a ton of plays through the air to win this matchup. Mahomes threw 45 times in a loss to Denver last season, and if he pushed 40 attempts again, I think the +113 price for him to get picked is pretty favorable.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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