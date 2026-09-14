NFL Power Rankings Based on Super Bowl Odds Ahead of Week 2 (Ravens Take Top Spot, Chargers, Packers Drop)

Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season did not disappoint, as there was a ton of scoring, a few crazy upsets and some MVP-level showings from the best players in the league.

And, there's still one more game to go, as the Denver Broncos take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night.

Each week this season, I'll be power ranking each team based on their odds to win the Super Bowl. So, teams that are near the top of the odds -- and have value -- may be ranked ahead of a team with shorter odds that I'm not as high on. This week, that's the case with the No. 1 spot, as the Los Angeles Rams (+650) have lost their place atop these power rankings after a Week 1 loss to San Francisco on Thursday.

So, who has a chance to take it over?

The Ravens and Lamar Jackson were one of the teams that just dominated on offense on Sunday, torching the Indianapolis Colts for an easy road win (and cover). Jackson, Josh Allen and Caleb Williams all put together MVP-level performances in Week 1, and their teams are rising in the odds to win the Super Bowl as a result.

But, for every good game, there seems to be a bad game.

The Los Angeles Chargers were by far the biggest losers in Week 1, as they lost outright -- and lost badly -- to the Arizona Cardinals as 9.5-point favorites. It was the biggest upset in Week 1, and the Chargers failed to live up to the preseason expectation that they'd win the AFC West.

While the Chargers were the top contender that was upset, the Green Bay Packers, Los Angeles Rams, Houston Texans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers all suffered losses that could come back to bite them later on this season.

With Week 2 on the horizon, the Rams remain the favorite to win the Super Bowl, even after their Week 1 loss. Despite that, I'm eyeing an AFC team to take over the No. 1 spot in this week's NFL Power Rankings Based on Super Bowl odds.

NFL Power Rankings Based on 2026 Super Bowl Odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

1. Baltimore Ravens (+900) Last Week: No. 3

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Baltimore poured in 41 points in Week 1 to blow out the Indianapolis Colts, getting new head coach Jesse Minter his first win.



Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry were. a lethal one-two punch, and the Ravens have jumped from +1000 to +900 to win the Super Bowl. With the fifth-easiest schedule in the NFL (coming into the season), the Ravens have a real shot at the No. 1 seed in the AFC in 2026.

2. Seattle Seahawks (+1100) LW: No. 2

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

No Sam Darnold, no problem?



The Seattle Seahawks came back to beat the New England Patriots on Wednesday behind a solid game from Drew Lock, and their defense remains one of the best in the league.



Mike Macdonald's club should be able to weather Darnold's absence, especially with a winnable matchup against Arizona on deck in Week 2. The Seahawks went from +1200 to +1100 to defend their Super Bowl title in 2026.

3. Buffalo Bills (+950) LW: No. 5

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Josh Allen put together one of the best offensive performances in Week 1, torching a Houston defense that was No. 1 in the NFL in 2025 in EPA/Play for four total scores and 334 passing yards.



Allen led a late game-winning drive, and the Buffalo defense got a key stop, stripping C.J. Stroud in the final seconds. The Bills are going to be tough to beat if Allen is playing at this MVP level in 2026.

4. Los Angeles Rams (+650) LW: No. 1

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Not only did the Rams lose their Week 1 matchup with San Francisco, but they lost Myles Garrett (knee) for at least four weeks in the process.



After opening the season as odds-on favorites to win the NFC West and at +500 to win the Super Bowl, the Rams are now +650 to win it all and third in the odds to win the NFC West.



I still believe in this team, but the "super team" thoughts before the seaon may have been a little much.

5. Philadelphia Eagles (+1700) LW: No. 4

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jalen Hurts tossed three touchdowns to win a divisional matchup against Washington in Week 1, looking very comfortable in a new-look offense.



The Eagles have a ton of talent on both sides of the ball, and they may take advantage of the log jam in the NFC West to earn a top seed this season.

6. Chicago Bears (+2200) LW: No. 10

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

59 points. 59 points!?



The Chicago Bears put on an absolute offensive clinic in Week 1 against Carolina, picking up a blowout win with Caleb Williams, D'Andre Swift and others shining on offense.



Ben Johnson's team won the NFC North in 2025, and it may be undervalued at this price (+2200), especially after Green Bay and Detroit struggled a bit in Week 1.

7. Denver Broncos (+1900) LW: No. 7

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Denver has already jumped from +2000 to +1900 to win the Super Bowl ahead of Monday night's clash with Kansas City. Based on this ranking, it's no secret that I like Denver to pull off an upset on the road in Week 1.

8. Kansas City Chiefs (+1600) LW: No. 8

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs remain in the No. 8 spot (and at +1600 to win the Super Bowl) ahead of Monday's clash with Denver.

9. San Francisco 49ers (+1400) LW: No. 11

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

San Francisco may have pulled off the most impressive win in Week 1, upsetting the Rams in Australia on Thursday night. Oddsmakers are buying this 49ers team, moving it from +1900 to +1400 to win the Super Bowl.



If the 49ers can stay healthy, Kyle Shanahan has proven time and time again that his team will be in the mix in the NFC.

10. Jacksonville Jaguars (+2500) LW: No. 14

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jacksonville remains undervalued in the odds to win the Super Bowl for a team that was the No. 3 seed in the AFC last season.



The Jaguars dismantled the Cleveland Browns in Week 1, and Trevor Lawrence looked like an MVP candidate -- the same way he finished 2025.



After every other AFC South team lost in Week 1, I think the Jaguars have some value in the futures market at +2500 to win it all and +130 to win the division.

11. Detroit Lions (+1800) LW: No. 9

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Detroit held on to win in overtime, but it had some conservative playcalling late in the game that allowed New Orleans back into things.



The Lions allowed Tyler Shough to throw for over 400 yards, and it's concerning that this secondary didn't hold up with Kerby Joseph and Brian Branch both on the PUP list.



Detroit has an easy schedule overall in 2026, but it a tough matchup against Buffalo awaits in Week 2.

12. New England Patriots (+1900) LW: No. 6

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Three Drake Maye interceptions doomed the Patriots in Week 1, but I still think this team can make the playoffs in the AFC.



New England's defense looked solid against Seattle, allowing just 13 points -- building on a top-10 finish in EPA/Play in 2025.



All season long, the question for New England will be about the schedule in 2025 being the driving force to the team's success. Can Maye prove that wrong?

13. Houston Texans (+1900) LW: No. 12

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A late fumble by C.J. Stroud ended a Houston comeback attempt against Buffalo, and the defense (No. 1 in the league last season) struggled for most of the day against Josh Allen.



The Texans' long-term success will come down to Stroud's play, but this team has a significantly lower ceiling if this defense takes a step back in 2026.

14. Cincinnati Bengals (+1900) LW: No. 17

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Bengals turned in a strong Week 1 performance in a win over Tampa Bay, and for now, the defense looks legit. The Bengals forced a bunch of fumbles to beat the Bucs, which is a positive sign for their long-term outlook in 2026.



Cincy has a high ceiling with Burrow under center, but I need to see this defense continue to play at a high level before vaulting this team into contender status -- especially at this price (+1900).

15. Green Bay Packers (+2000) LW: No. 13

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I'm not out on the Packers, even though their Week 1 loss to Minnesota is a major cause for concern. It'll be hard to judge the Pack, until they get Micah Parsons back, but any division loss this early in the season is a tough blow.



Jordan Love (21 for 42 in Week 1) also has to be a lot more efficient throwing the ball going forward, even though he put up a huge yardage total (387) on Sunday.

16. Minnesota Vikings (+4500) LW: No. 19

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Minnesota Vikings fell behind early against Green Bay. They lost Kyler Murray to a concussion. They inserted Carson Wentz -- now a journeyman -- to take over at QB.



And they knocked off the Green Bay Packers.



I don't think Minnesota can win the Super Bowl with Wentz at quarterback, or even Murray, but Kevin O'Connell and Brian Flores have now won six games in a row dating back to last season.

17. Pittsburgh Steelers (+5000) LW: No. 21

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker TJ Watt. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pittsburgh held off the Falcons in Week 1, as T.J. Watt and the defense gave Cooper Rush fits all day long. Things will get tougher in Week 2 against New England, but this veteran Steelers team may be frisky in the AFC North.



I don't mind the Steelers at this price, even though I consider them a borderline playoff team in the AFC.

18. Dallas Cowboys (+2500) LW: No. 15

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dallas entered Week 1 with high expectations, but the defense struggled against John Harbaugh's Giants, losing by eight on the road as 2.5-point favorites.



Oddsmakers haven't shifted the Cowboys' odds to win the Super Bowl yet, but Dallas is far from a lock to make the playoffs in a loaded NFC.

19. Los Angeles Chargers (+2000) LW: No. 16

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

So much for Mike McDaniel transforming this Los Angeles' offense.



The Chargers scored just 14 points and were shockingly upset by Arizona as the biggest favorite in Week 1. I've written in these rankings that I'm not nearly as high on the Chargers as consensus, and I wouldn't touch them at this price to win the Super Bowl.

20. New York Giants (+5000) LW: No. 25

New York Giants running back Devin Singletary (26) and quarterback Jaxson Dart. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The John Harbaugh era is off to a great start, as the Giants -- led by Jaxson Dart -- upset the Cowboys on Sunday night.



New York immediately shifted from +7000 to +5000 to win the Super Bowl, and this offense has a chance to be one of the most dynamic in the league if Dart and Malik Nabers can stay healthy.



The Giants are one of the biggest risers in these ranks -- and the betting odds -- ahead of Week 2.

21. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+5500) LW: No. 18

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Fumbles ended up dooming the Buccaneers on Sunday against Cincinnati.



Baker Mayfield and Co. didn't stop fighting, and I still believe they have the most complete team in the NFC. However, the schedule isn't easy for the Bucs (eighth-toughest in the league), so they can't afford to give away any more games if they want to make the playoffs.

22. Indianapolis Colts (+6500) LW: No. 20

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Indy was outclassed by Baltimore in Week 1, dropping from +6000 to +6500 to win the Super Bowl.



The Colts won't have to face Baltimore every week, but this defense has to be better than it was on Sunday (41 points allowed) if it wants any chance to make the playoffs in the AFC.



I'm not sold on the Colts this season even though they started 2025 as one of the best teams in the league.

23. New Orleans Saints (+9000) LW: No. 24

New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tyler Shough threw for over 400 yards, playing a much better second half in an overtime loss to Detroit on Sunday.



The Saints have potential to go worst-to-first in a weak NFC South, and Shough rebounded after a very slow start. There's some serious potential with this New Orleans offense, and it is set to face the third-easiest schedule in the NFL.

24. Washington Commanders (+6000) LW: No. 23

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jayden Daniels and the Commanders gave Philly a run in Week 1, but they came up short on a two-point conversion in the final minutes.



Daniels completed just 52.9 percent of his passes, and the Commanders need even more from him if they want to sneak into the playoff picture in the NFC.

25. Carolina Panthers (+9000) LW: No. 22

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers had a strong offensive showing against Chicago, the only problem is that they allowed 59 points.



The Panthers entered the season with one of the tougher schedules in the NFL, so things won't get a whole lot easier. However, Young's play is a huge positive for the Panthers in a contract year.

26. New York Jets (+20000) LW: No. 28

New York Jets running back Breece Hall. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Jets pulled off an impressive upset win over Tennessee in Week 1, and they may have a higher floor than some think with Geno Smith under center.



This team may not have a Super Bowl ceiling, but the Jets look much better than Miami in the AFC East.

27. Las Vegas Raiders (+15000) LW: No. 29

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ashton Jeanty put together a massive game in Week 1 to lead the Raiders to a win over the lowly Dolphins.



Oddsmakers clearly aren't sold on the Raiders making the playoffs just because of their Week 1 win, but they do get to move up a few spots this week.

28. Arizona Cardinals (+30000) LW: No. 32

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Arizona pulled off the biggest upset in Week 1 of the 2026 season, showcasing a solid passing game with Jacoby Brissett, Trey McBride and Co.



Matt LaFleur may have a friskier team than we expected on his hands, or the Chargers really just aren't that good.

29. Atlanta Falcons (+13000) LW: No. 29

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bijan Robinson had a big game in Week 1, yet it was overshadowed by the Falcons' quarterback injuries (and struggles) on Sunday.



Cooper Rush isn't going to get this team into the postseason, and it's not crazy to think that this team could still end up as one of the worst in the league even if Tua Tagovailoa or Michael Penix Jr. return soon.

30. Tennessee Titans (+20000) LW: No. 27

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Cam Ward was just 19 for 32 for 140 yards in a home loss to the Jets, and the Titans offense looked stuck in mud for most of the day.



Ward has a lot to prove in 2026, but the offensive line play in Week 1 wasn't up to a playoff standard. Tennessee may end up in the top 10 in the draft once again this season.

31. Cleveland Browns (+30000) LW: No. 31

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A 34-10 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars should be the end of the Deshaun Watson era in Cleveland, as this team isn't going anywhere with the veteran under center.



The Browns simply don't have a quarterback, and they've already dropped from +20000 to +30000 to win the Super Bowl.

32. Miami Dolphins (+50000) LW: No. 31

Miami Dolphins quarterback Malik Willis. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Dolphins' lack of talent on both sides of the ball was evident in Week 1, as they lost badly to the Raiders, a team that isn't expected to be in the playoff mix in the AFC.



I do think there are some positives for Malik Willis, but with a subpar supporting cast, it's going to be tough for him to lead this team to many wins in 2026.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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