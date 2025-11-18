Vanderbilt Lands Commitment from 2026 Guard Baylor Allen
Mark Byington and the Commodores' staff received a bit of good news this week as Vanderbilt added yet another commitment to the 2026 recruiting class, bringing the class total to now five prospects.
Local guard prospect Baylor Allen from Murfreesboro, Tennessee took to social media on Tuesday, November 18 to announce his commitment. He was in Nashville this past weekend for an official visit, and now makes his pledge to Vanderbilt official.
He stands 6-foot-1, 155 lbs. and currently suits up for Providence Christian Academy (PCA) where he helped lead his team to a state championship win this past season. PCA is ranked as the No. 4 overall team in the state of Tennessee, according to MaxPreps, and tips off the 2025-26 season on November 18.
Notably, Allen is teammates with 4-Star small forward Christopher Washington, Jr., a 6-foot-8 prospect who recently reopened his recruitment after being committed to Nate Oats and the Alabama Crimson Tide.
Vanderbilt is one of many high level power four programs to have an extended an offer to the talented wing, but the Commodores may now hold a slight advantage over other schools in landing his commitment by having one of his current teammates already in the 2026 class.
Allen is a speedy guard with the ability to get down the court quickly, and he is also an excellent shooter from beyond the arc. Though he is a bit undersized, he makes up for it by finding space for open shots along the perimeter.
As of now, the Commodores hold five commitments in the 2026 class, with two players having actually made things official by signing their letters of intent: 4-Star center Jackson Sheffield and guard Mavrick Hawkins.
Sheffield, a Hoover, Alabama native, is a dominant paint presence that bring physicality on both the offensive and defensive end. He stands 6-foot-9, and while that may be a bit undersized for a typical center, the 4-Star prospect makes up for it with a 240 lb. frame and a gritty style of play.
Hawkins, the Commodores' other signee, is a guard prospect hailing from Kansas City, Missouri. He stands 6-foot-2, 180 lbs. and is incredibly athletic with seemingly the potential to be a high ceiling type of prospect with the right development. He has excellent jumping ability, and is a solid ball handler, using his skills to effortlessly finish around the rim.
In all, the addition of Allen continues to make an already impressive Vanderbilt recruiting class even stronger.