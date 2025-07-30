Vanderbilt Named Finalist for 2026 4-Star Power Forward
After landing on the list of final schools for elite 2026 small forward Gage Mayfield earlier this week, Mark Byington and the Vanderbilt staff received some more good news on the recruiting trail on Wednesday.
Fellow 4-Star prospect Jalan Wingfield, a 6-foot-8, 225 lb. power forward from Atlanta, Georgia, officially named the Commodores in his top eight schools, according to Joe Tipton of Rivals.
Wingfield included Vanderbilt among Cincinnati, Kennesaw State, Georgia Tech, Florida State, South Carolina, Ole Miss and Auburn.
Ranked as the No. 7 player in the Peach State, according to 247Sports' composite ranking, the big bodied wing is a dynamic talent on both ends of the floor. As a junior for Tri-Cities High School, Wingfield averaged 16 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.2 blocks per game.
He is explosive at the rim and is a stout defender, using his size to throw down thunderous dunks and dominate opposing players in the paint.
The Georgia native has yet to lineup official visits with each of his finalists, but has scheduled a trip to Georgia Tech for August 22.
As of now, Vanderbilt does not hold any commitments for the 2026 class, but has locked in official visits with several talented prospects.
4-Star PF Trey Thompson (June 25)
4-Star PG Anthony Brown (September 19)
4-Star C Sam Funches (August 1)