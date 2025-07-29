Vanderbilt Among Top Schools for Elite 2026 Small Forward
Mark Byington and the Vanderbilt Commodores may be inching closer to some great news on the recruiting trail with one of the class of 2026's top prospects.
4-Star small forward Gage Mayfield from Hale County High School in Moundville, Alabama officially trimmed his list of top schools to five, according to Travis Branham of 247Sports, naming Vanderbilt as a finalist alongside Oklahoma, Michigan, Tennessee and Florida State
The 6-foot-8, 190 lb. prospect is ranked as the No. 1 player in the state of Alabama and the No. 68 overall prospect in the nation, according to 247Sports' composite ranking. He is a lengthy, athletic wing with the ability to dominate on both ends of the floor with his active hands and knack for getting to the rim.
Mayfield is in Knoxville, Tennessee this week visiting with Rick Barnes and the Volunteers, but he has visits lined up with each of his other finalists as well.
Florida State (August 1)
Vanderbilt (September 6)
Oklahoma (September 13)
Michigan (September 20)
As of now, the Commodores hold zero commitments for the 2026 recruiting class, but have already hosted one other prospect for a visit, 4-Star power forward Trey Thompson, and are expected to host fellow 4-Stars Anthony Brown (September 19) and Sam Funchess (August 1) as well.
After putting together a promising 2025 season in which the Commodores overachieved by many metrics, Byington and the staff are set up well to take the next step as a program in 2026.