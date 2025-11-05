Vanderbilt Working to Flip 3-Star Columbia Commit
Cam Blivens, a 3-Star prospect in the 2026 recruiting class, is the latest potential flip candidate on the Vanderbilt football staff's radar.
The Lipscomb Academy product from Nashville is currently committed to the Columbia, and has been since July of this year, but has plans to be in town for Vanderbilt's home game against Auburn on November 8.
This will be Blivens' second campus visit this season as he was also in attendance for Vanderbilt's win over LSU on October 18.
He spoke with Vanderbilt Commodores on SI about his relationship with the Vanderbilt staff, as well as his time in FirstBank Stadium and his upcoming return trip.
Blivens said, "My communication with the staff has been really consistent over the last three to four weeks, and all of the conversations have been very positive." The 6-foot-2, 175 lb. wideout specified that he's been talking most with two members of Vanderbilt's recruiting staff, Jordan Matthews and Nik Valdiserri, as well as wide receivers coach Alex Bailey.
Blivens has seen time on both sides of the ball this season for Lipscomb Academy and has been incredibly impressive through nine games. He's combined for over 900 yards of total offense with 10 touchdowns and has three interceptions on the defensive end.
The Nashville product is currently ranked as the No. 47 athlete prospect in the nation and the No. 49 overall player in the Volunteer State, according to Rivals.
Blivens spoke on the environment within FirstBank Stadium during Vanderbilt's win over LSU, saying, "I was really impressed with the atmosphere during the game. The players were locked in, and the energy from the team and fans was great."
He continued, "You can really feel the expectation to win. That's the kind of culture I want to be part of."
While the talented wideout is still holding to his Columbia commitment, he did say that other Power Four programs outside of Vanderbilt have begun to reach out as well.
"I've been hearing from UCLA, Stanford, Michigan State, Georgia Tech and Rice," Blivens said.
As of now, the Commodores hold 23 commitments in the 2026 recruiting class, six of which have come in just the last month alone. With the early signing period set to kick off in December, Clark Lea and the staff are in an excellent spot.