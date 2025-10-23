Vanderbilt Working to Flip 5-Star Georgia Commit Jared Curtis
While the Vanderbilt football staff has certainly been hard at work on the recruiting trail recently, this week looks to have turned things up a notch for the Commodores.
With just over a month until the early signing period kicks off, Vanderbilt appears to be working to flip one of the top prospects in all of the 2026 class away from a daunting SEC foe.
5-Star quarterback Jared Curtis, who has been committed to Georgia since May of this year, is set to make a visit to Nashville this weekend for the Commodores' game against Missouri, according to Rivals.
He was in town on Wednesday for Vanderbilt's practice and is now set to return for Saturday's game. Interestingly enough, current Commodores' quarterback Diego Pavia was spotted earlier this month attending Curtis' Friday night game for Nashville Christian School.
Curtis is the most electrifying quarterback prospect in the class, and is ranked accordingly, sitting at the No. 1 spot at both his position and in the state of Georgia, according to 247Sports' composite ranking.
He stands at 6-foot-3, 225 lbs. and has led his team to a dominant 8-0 record so far this season.
As a junior in 2024, Curtis helped Nashville Christian to a 12-1 record and state championship win over Columbia Academy. He completed 70 percent of his passes for 2,830 yards and 40 touchdowns to just three interceptions.
The senior signal caller has an incredibly strong arm that is able to generate velocity on his throws with ease. Look at the above clip where he rolls out to his right and whizzes an off balance throw right into his receivers chest along the edge of the endzone.
Curtis' highlight tape is full of plays like just like that, but it also shows off his impressive scrambling ability. While he is not the fastest or quickest player on the field, he has an excellent feel for avoiding pressure and finding space to either tuck and run or find a receiver downfield for a big gain.
While the chances seemingly remain slim for the Commodores' to land possibly the most prized prospect in the class, Lea and the staff do have a few helpful bargaining chips.
Not only is Vanderbilt much closer to home for the Nashville native, but the program as a whole has made massive strides this season. The Commodores' have quickly turned into one of the top contenders in the SEC, and Pavia has entered Heisman Trophy conversations in recent weeks.
As of now, Vanderbilt holds 19 commitments in the 2026 recruiting class, only one of which is a quarterback. If Lea and the Commodores' staff are able to pull off flipping Curtis from Georgia, it would undoubtedly be one of the most shocking moments in the history of recruiting coverage, and could signal the true arrival of Vanderbilt football.