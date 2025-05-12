14 SEC Softball Squads Qualify for NCAA Tournament; SEC Daily, May 12, 2025

Vanderbilt Commodores

Nearly the entire SEC heard their names called at the 2025 NCAA tournament selection show and will compete to make it to the College World Series.

May 9, 2025; Athens, GA, USA; Oklahoma players shake hands with Arkansas players after the game at Jack Turner Softball Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

A whopping 14 teams from the Southeastern Conference made it into the 2025 NCAA softball tournament. That left only the Missouri Tigers out of the NCAA tournament this season.

Such an impressive feat for the conference got only more impressive once the seeds and teams were announced, where it was learned that nine of the 16 regional rounds of the tournament would be hosted by SEC teams. The conference also possesses the top four seeds of the tournament.

This really shouldn't come as a surprise. Before the selection show started on Sunday, May 11, the top-six ranked teams in the ESPN.com/USA Softball rankings came from the SEC. The Texas A&M Aggies topped the list, followed by Oklahoma, Tennessee, Florida, Texas and Arkansas. The order of seeding didn't end up exactly that way, but it did accurately predict the top two.

Texas A&M safely earned the top overall seed this season, finishing with a 45-9 record and 16-7 in the conference. The Sooners finished with a 45-7 record and 17-7 in the conference. The two squads never had the opportunity to square off and were supposed to in the championship of the SEC tournament, but it was cancelled due to rain.

In a recent prediction for the tournament by Michella Chester of NCAA.com, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Florida, Arkansas, Texas and Tennessee all find themselves in the College World Series. After it's all said and done, Chester also has the Texas A&M Aggies winning it all.

The path to the College World Series starts on Friday, May 16, with the beginning of the regional round. The first SEC squad to start is the Auburn Tigers against the South Florida Bulls at 11 a.m. That all works up to the College World Series on May 29, which is being played at Devon Park in Oklahoma City.

Below is where each of the qualified SEC teams finds itself in Round 1 of the tournament, along with the teams joining them in their region.

SEC Teams that qualified for the 2025 NCAA Tournament

College Station Regional*

1. Texas A&M
Saint Francis
Liberty
Marist

Columbia Regional*

8. South Carolina
North Florida
Virginia
Elon

Tallahassee Regional

5. Florida State
Robert Morris
Auburn
South Florida

Lubbock Regional

12. Texas Tech
Washington
Mississippi State
Brown

Tucson Regional

13. Arizona
Santa Clara
Ole Miss
Grand Canyon

Fayetteville Regional*

4. Arkansas
Indiana
Oklahoma State
Saint Louis

Gainesville Regional*

3. Florida
Mercer
Florida Atlantic
Georgia Tech

Durham Regional

14. Duke
Coastal Carolina
Georgia
Howard

Clemson Regional

11. Clemson
USC Upstate
Kentucky
Northwestern

Austin Regional*

6. Texas
Michigan
UCF
Eastern Illinois

Knoxville Regional*

7. Tennessee
Miami (OH)
Ohio State
North Carolina

Baton Rogue Regional*

10. LSU
UConn
Nebraska
Southeast Louisiana

Tuscaloosa Regional*

15. Alabama
Jackson State
Virginia Tech
Belmont

Norman Regional*

2. Oklahoma
Omaha
California
Boston University

