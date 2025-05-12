14 SEC Softball Squads Qualify for NCAA Tournament; SEC Daily, May 12, 2025
A whopping 14 teams from the Southeastern Conference made it into the 2025 NCAA softball tournament. That left only the Missouri Tigers out of the NCAA tournament this season.
Such an impressive feat for the conference got only more impressive once the seeds and teams were announced, where it was learned that nine of the 16 regional rounds of the tournament would be hosted by SEC teams. The conference also possesses the top four seeds of the tournament.
This really shouldn't come as a surprise. Before the selection show started on Sunday, May 11, the top-six ranked teams in the ESPN.com/USA Softball rankings came from the SEC. The Texas A&M Aggies topped the list, followed by Oklahoma, Tennessee, Florida, Texas and Arkansas. The order of seeding didn't end up exactly that way, but it did accurately predict the top two.
Texas A&M safely earned the top overall seed this season, finishing with a 45-9 record and 16-7 in the conference. The Sooners finished with a 45-7 record and 17-7 in the conference. The two squads never had the opportunity to square off and were supposed to in the championship of the SEC tournament, but it was cancelled due to rain.
In a recent prediction for the tournament by Michella Chester of NCAA.com, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Florida, Arkansas, Texas and Tennessee all find themselves in the College World Series. After it's all said and done, Chester also has the Texas A&M Aggies winning it all.
The path to the College World Series starts on Friday, May 16, with the beginning of the regional round. The first SEC squad to start is the Auburn Tigers against the South Florida Bulls at 11 a.m. That all works up to the College World Series on May 29, which is being played at Devon Park in Oklahoma City.
Below is where each of the qualified SEC teams finds itself in Round 1 of the tournament, along with the teams joining them in their region.
SEC Teams that qualified for the 2025 NCAA Tournament
College Station Regional*
1. Texas A&M
Saint Francis
Liberty
Marist
Columbia Regional*
8. South Carolina
North Florida
Virginia
Elon
Tallahassee Regional
5. Florida State
Robert Morris
Auburn
South Florida
Lubbock Regional
12. Texas Tech
Washington
Mississippi State
Brown
Tucson Regional
13. Arizona
Santa Clara
Ole Miss
Grand Canyon
Fayetteville Regional*
4. Arkansas
Indiana
Oklahoma State
Saint Louis
Gainesville Regional*
3. Florida
Mercer
Florida Atlantic
Georgia Tech
Durham Regional
14. Duke
Coastal Carolina
Georgia
Howard
Clemson Regional
11. Clemson
USC Upstate
Kentucky
Northwestern
Austin Regional*
6. Texas
Michigan
UCF
Eastern Illinois
Knoxville Regional*
7. Tennessee
Miami (OH)
Ohio State
North Carolina
Baton Rogue Regional*
10. LSU
UConn
Nebraska
Southeast Louisiana
Tuscaloosa Regional*
15. Alabama
Jackson State
Virginia Tech
Belmont
Norman Regional*
2. Oklahoma
Omaha
California
Boston University