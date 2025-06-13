2025 Men's and Women's Basketball SEC/ACC Challenge Set
The Southeastern Conference had a stellar season in college basketball in 2024, sending double-digit programs to the NCAA Tournament in both the men's and women's divisions. The conference landed two teams in each tournament's Final Four and saw the Florida Gators eventually cut down the nets to claim the men's national championship, cementing the league's dominance in college basketball.
ESPN announced its dates and matchups for the upcoming SEC/ACC Challenge as the conference looks to make it back-to-back seasons of conference superiority.
The Southeastern Conference men are 21-7 in two seasons against the ACC, including a dominating 14-2 showing in last year's challenge. 2025 features matchups between 2024 Final Four participants Florida and Duke, blue blood brands North Carolina and Kentucky, and dueling orange programs in Tennessee at Syracuse.
2025 Men's SEC/ACC Challenge
- Florida at Duke
- North Carolina at Kentucky
- Virginia at Texas
- NC State at Auburn
- Clemson at Alabama
- Louisville at Arkansas
- Oklahoma at Wake Forest
- SMU at Vanderbilt
- Texas A&M at Pitt
- Mississippi State at Georgia Tech
- Miami at Ole Miss
- LSU at Boston College
- Virginia Tech at South Carolina
- Tennessee at Syracuse
- Missouri at Notre Dame
- Georgia at Florida State
The Southeastern Conference women hold a 17-13 advantage over two seasons of the challenge, including a 10-6 victory last season. This year LSU will go to Duke, South Carolina to Louisville and North Carolina travels to Texas in the three most prominent matchups.
2025 Women's SEC/ACC Challenge
- Kentucky at Miami
- Tennessee at Stanford
- NC State at Oklahoma
- Georgia at Florida State
- Auburn at Syracuse
- Georgia Tech at Texas A&M
- Virginia at Vanderbilt
- LSU at Duke
- South Carolina at Louisville
- Florida at Virginia Tech
- Notre Dame at Ole Miss
- North Carolina at Texas
- Clemson at Alabama
- Arkansas at SMU
- Pittsburgh at Mississippi State
- California at Missouri
ESPN scheduled two identical matchups on both the men's and women's sides this season as Clemson will travel to Alabama, while Georgia heads to Florida State. The event takes place from Dec. 2-4 and will be televised across the ESPN/ABC family of networks.