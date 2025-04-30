How the SEC Baseball Tournament is Shaping Up in Home Stretch
SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey may want to start practicing his coin flip if the current baseball season continues as it has so far.
No. 1 Texas continued to extend its lead at the top of the SEC standings and now has a five game lead over No. 2 LSU and No. 10 Arkansas. The Tigers and Razorbacks are tied for second place in the SEC, but there are five teams within three games of them, including an incredible logjam of teams at 12-9 in SEC play.
No. 18 Alabama, No. 9 Georgia, No. 23 Ole Miss and No. 15 Vanderbilt are all tied at 12-9 and it’s nearly impossible to decipher who’s the best of that four.
The Bulldogs are the highest-ranked team and got swept by Vanderbilt two weeks ago. But last weekend, the Commodores lost a series to Ole Miss, 2-1. Alabama doesn’t play Ole Miss this season, but will face Vanderbilt and Georgia in back-to-back weeks. So, there may be some clarity coming soon.
As exciting as the season is unfolding, the events of the last week didn’t impact the potential SEC Tournament seeding very much. Oklahoma fell back into the first round and Alabama now has a bye (with its fellow 12-9 teams) and Texas, Arkansas, LSU and Tennessee still have the top four seeds (and two byes).
None of that may change in the next week. Or maybe there’s a big shake up? And that’s why we love the SEC.
Here's how the SEC Baseball Championship tournament bracket would look if the tournament was starting today:
2025 SEC Baseball Championship
First Round, May 20
Game 1: No. 16 Missouri vs. No. 9 Auburn
Game 2: No. 13 Texas A&M vs. No. 12 Florida
Game 3: No. 15 South Carolina vs. No. 10 Oklahoma
Game 4: No. 14 Mississippi State vs. No. 11 Kentucky
Second Round, May 21
Game 5: Winner G1 vs. No. 8 Vanderbilt
Game 6: Winner G2 vs. No. 5 Alabama
Game 7: Winner G3 vs. No. 7 Ole Miss
Game 8: Winner G4 vs. No. 6 Georgia
Quarterfinals, May 22-23
Game 9: Winner G5 vs. No. 1 Texas
Game 10: Winner G6 vs. No. 4 Tennessee
Game 11: Winner G7 vs. No. 2 Arkansas
Game 12: Winner G8 vs. No. 3 LSU
Semifinals, May 24
Game 13: Winner G10 vs Winner G9
Game 14: Winner G12 vs. Winner G11
Finals, May 25
Game 15: Winner G14 vs. Winner G13
Current SEC Standings
- Texas (19-2)
- Arkansas (14-7)
- LSU (14-7)
- Tennessee (13-8)
- Alabama (12-9)
- Georgia (12-9)
- Ole Miss (12-9)
- Vanderbilt (12-9)
- Auburn (11-10)
- Oklahoma (11-10)
- Kentucky (10-11)
- Florida (8-13)
- Texas A&M (8-13)
- Mississippi State (7-14)
- South Carolina (5-16)
- Missouri (0-21)