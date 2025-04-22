How Do SEC Teams Stack Up in RPI Rankings? SEC Daily, April 22, 2025
One of the key things the NCAA Baseball Tournament selection committee will look at when making its selections is the Rating Percentage Index, better known as RPI.
RPI is a stat used to rank teams based on their overall performance and strength of schedule. It’s calculated using a team’s own winning percentage, the combined winning percentage of their opponents and the combined winning percentage of their opponents' opponents.
It’s a good tool to use when trying to rank teams beyond a win-loss record because it allows us to easily compare teams. But it’s also a good tool to use when trying to determine how many SEC teams will make the NCAA Tournament.
SEC’s baseball teams have set a new record for most teams from one conference to make the tournament the last two seasons. The conference sent 10 in 2023 and 11 in 2024. Can they keep the trend going and get 12 in this year?
It’s very likely, especially when looking at where the SEC teams rank in RPI. SEC teams make up 12 of the first 30 in RPI and all but one team (Missouri) is ranked in the top 64 (the number of teams that make the NCAA Tournament).
And if the national seeds were determined solely on RPI, half of the NCAA Regionals would be played at SEC schools.
The biggest caveat, though, is there are 31 teams that automatically qualify for the NCAA Tournament as their conference’s champion. Some of those schools will be outside of the RPI’s top 64 teams, which is how teams like Mississippi State and Florida end up on the NCAA bubble.
But still, don’t be surprised if the SEC sets a new record…again.
SEC Teams RPI Rankings
- Georgia (1)
- Texas (2)
- Vanderbilt (3)
- Auburn (4)
- Arkansas (5)
- LSU (6)
- Alabama (9)
- Tennessee (12)
- Oklahoma (19)
- Ole Miss (22)
- Florida (23)
- Kentucky (30)
- Texas A&M (37)
- Mississippi State (43)
- South Carolina (51)
- Missouri (153)
Did You Notice?
Here are this week's SEC Baseball Players of the Week:
Co-Player of the Week: Kimble Schuessler, Texas
Co-Player of the Week: Jace LaViolette, Texas A&M
Pitcher of the Week: Nic McCay, Kentucky
Co-Freshman of the Week: Brendan Lawson, Florida
Co-Freshman of the Week: Drew Dickerson, Oklahoma