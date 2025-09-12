Vanderbilt Commodores

How to Watch Every SEC Football Game During 2025 Week 3

SEC Daily: Your complete guide to keeping up with the Southeastern Conference schedule during another hectic college football weekend.

Christopher Walsh

Nov 18, 2023; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Dillon Bell (86) runs the ball against the Tennessee Volunteers during the second half at Neyland Stadium.
Nov 18, 2023; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Dillon Bell (86) runs the ball against the Tennessee Volunteers during the second half at Neyland Stadium. / Randy Sartin-Imagn Images

If it seems like there are high-profile games every week in the Southeastern Conference, welcome to the new SEC.

With 11 SEC teams ranked in the latest AP Top 25, there's bound to be at least one showdown between ranked opponents and this week there's two. No. 16 Texas A&M is at No. 8 Notre Dame could be telling benchmark forAggies coach Mike Elko as his first game a year ago after being was hired from Duke was at home against the Fighting Irish.

That was a No. 7 at No. 20 matchup, and the game was tied until Jeremiyah Love broke a 21-yard touchdown run with 1:54 remaining. The Fighting Irish added a 46-yard field goal with 30 seconds left to make the final score 23-13.

Texas A&M responded by winning seven straight games before losing three of its last four, including 43-41 in four overtimes at Auburn, and then lost to Southern California in the Las Vegas Bowl for an 8-5 finish.

Elko's second-year team opened the season with almost identical scores, 42-24 over UTSA, and 44-22 against Utah State. Are the Aggies better? This game could be a strong indicator, especially with Notre Dame coming off a season-opening loss to Miami, 27-24 and having a bye last werk.

Meanwhile, Georgia facing Tennessee used to be an annual key matchup in the SEC East. This No. 6 vs. No. 15 meeting figures to be very much like those in terms of importance, and for that reason is our SEC game of the week.

The Bulldogs begin a stretch in which they will likely face four ranked teams in five games, with Alabama visiting on Sept. 27 after both teams enjoy a bye. Meanwhile, Tennessee only has two ranked teams on the schedule for the rest of the season, at Alabama and Oklahoma. The rest of its SEC slate is at Mississippi State, Arkansas, at Kentucky, at Florida and Vanderbilt.

This game could go a long way in determining one of the two spots in the SEC Championship Game, especially if Tennessee wins at home.

No. 6 Georgia (2-0, 0-0 SEC) at No. 15 Tennessee (2-0, 0-0 SEC)

Series: UGA leads, 29-23-2    
3:30 p.m. ET • ABC                                                                        
Knoxville, Tenn. • Neyland Stadium (101,915)          
Last: UGA, 31-17 (2024 at Athens)            
SiriusXM: 81 - 84

The rest of the SEC TV schedule on Saturday, in order of kickoff times (ET or CT listed depending on the location of the game):

1. Wisconsin (2-0) at No. 19 Alabama (1-1, 0-0 SEC)

Alabama running back Jam Miller against Wisconsin.
Alabama running back Jam Miller (26) runs a touchdown from Wisconsin Hunter Wohler during the game at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. on Saturday, September 14, 2024. / Gabi Broekema/USA TODAY NETWORK- Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

11 a.m. CT • ABC
Tuscaloosa, Ala. • Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium (100,077)      
Series: UA leads, 2-1 
Last: UA, 42-10 (2024 at Madison) 
SiriusXM: 84   

2. No. 13 Oklahoma (2-0, 0-0 SEC) at Temple (2-0)

Temple running back E.J. Wilson tackled by Oklahoma defensive back Robert Spears-Jennings.
Temple running back E.J. Wilson (21) is taken down by Oklahoma defensive back Robert Spears-Jennings (3) in the second half of an NCAA football game between Oklahoma (OU) and Temple at the Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., on Friday, Aug. 30, 2024. / NATHAN J. FISH/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

11 a.m. CT • ESPN2                       
Philadelphia, Pa. • Lincoln Financial Field (68,532)   
Series: OU leads, 2-1
SiriusXM: 81

3. South Alabama (1-1) at No. 24 Auburn (2-0, 0-0 SEC)

South Alabama running back Kentrel Bullock
Salute to Veterans Bowl (Dec. 14): South Alabama running back Kentrel Bullock (3) is congratulated on his touchdown run by teammates during the Salute to Veterans Bowl held at Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Alabama. South Alabama won the game, 30-23. / Mickey Welsh / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

11:45 a.m. CT • SEC Network 
Auburn, Ala. • Jordan-Hare Stadium (88,043)          
Series: First Meeting
SiriusXM: 161/190

4. UL-Lafayette (1-1) at No. 25 Missouri (2-0, 0-0 SEC)

UL-Lafayette Ragin' Cajuns
UL-Lafayette Ragin' Cajuns / UL-Lafayette

3 p.m. CT • SEC+/ESPN+                                           
Columbia, Mo. • Faurot Field (57,321)          
Series: First Meeting
SiriusXM: 160/191

5. UTEP (1-1) at No. 7 Texas (1-1 0-0 SEC)

UTEP’s Kenny Odom and Trey Goodman
UTEP’s Kenny Odom (6) and Trey Goodman (1) celebrate Odom’s touchdown during the Battle of I-10 rivalry football game against NMSU at Aggie Memorial Stadium in Las Cruces, NM, on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. / GABY VELASQUEZ/ EL PASO TIMES / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

3:15 p.m. CT •  SEC Network
Austin, Texas • Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium (100,119)      
Series: TEX leads, 6-0
SiriusXM: 161/190

6. Alcorn State (0-2 at Mississippi State (2-0, 0-0 SEC)

Mississippi State Bulldogs fans celebrate with quarterback Blake Shapen
Sep 6, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs fans crowd around quarterback Blake Shapen after defeating the Arizona State Sun Devilsat Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

5 p.m. CT • SEC+/ESPN+
Starkville, Miss. • Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field (60,311)    
Series: MSU leads, 2-0
SiriusXM:  146/201

7. Arkansas (2-0, 0-0 SEC) at No. 17 Ole Miss (2-0, 1-0 SEC)

Arkansas Razorbacks running back Rodney Hill against Ole Miss.
Nov 2, 2024; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks running back Rodney Hill (20) scores a touchdown in the third quarter as Ole Miss Rebels linebacker Khari Coleman (23) defends at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mississippi won 63-31. / Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

6 p.m. CT • ESPN                                                    
Oxford, Miss. • Vaught-Hemingway Stadium (64,038)         
Series: ARK leads, 37-31-1
Last: UM, 63-31 (2024 at Fayetteville)
SiriusXM: 390 - 139/192

8. Vanderbilt (2-0, 0-0 SEC) at No. 11 South Carolina (2-0, 0-0 SEC)

South Carolina Gamecocks edge Kyle Kennard against Vanderbilt
South Carolina Gamecocks edge Kyle Kennard (5) reacts as Vanderbilt Commodores quarterback Diego Pavia (2) protects the ball during the second half at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. / Stephanie Amador / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

7:45 p.m. ET • SEC Network                                           
Columbia, S.C. • Williams-Brice Stadium (77,559)    
Series: SC leads, 30-4
Last: SC, 28-7 (2024 at Nashville)
SiriusXM: 391 - 161/190

9. Eastern Michigan (0-2) at Kentucky (1-1, 0-1 SEC)

Kentucky quarterback Terry Wilson
Kentucky quarterback Terry Wilson runs with the ball during the University of Kentucky football game against Eastern Michigan at Kroger Field in Lexington. / Mike Weaver/Special to Courier Journal, Louisville Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC

7:30 p.m. ET • ESPNU                                                                                    
Lexington, Ky. • Kroger Field (61,000)           
Series: UK leads, 2-0
SiriusXM: 81

10. Florida (1-1, 0-0 SEC) at No. 3 LSU (2-0, 0-0 SEC)

Florida Gators defensive lineman Caleb Banks hits LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier
Florida Gators defensive lineman Caleb Banks (88) causes a fumble as he strips the ball from LSU Tigers quarterback Garrett Nussmeier (13) during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, November 16, 2024. The Gators defeated the Tigers 27-16. / Doug Engle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

6:30 p.m. CT • ABC                                                  
Baton Rouge, La. • Tiger Stadium (102,321) 
Series: UF, 34-32-3
Last: UF, 27-16 (2024 at Gainesville)
SiriusXM: 82 – 84

11. No. 16 Texas A&M (2-0, 0-0 SEC) at No. 8 Notre Dame (0-1)

Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Blake Buntyn (84) runs the ball as Notre Dame Fighting Irish safety Adon Shuler.
Aug 31, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Blake Buntyn (84) runs the ball as Notre Dame Fighting Irish safety Adon Shuler (8) defends during the second quarter at Kyle Field. / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images



6:30 p.m. CT • NBC                                           
South Bend, Ind. • Notre Dame Stadium (80,795)    
Series: ND leads, 4-2
Last: ND, 23-13 (2024 at College Station)

Full Week 3 College Football Schedule

All times are Eastern, with networks and schedules subject to change.

Thursday's Game
7:30 p.m. | NC State at Wake Forest |  ESPN

Friday's Games
6:30 p.m. | Indiana State at No. 22 Indiana | Big Ten Network
7 p.m. | Colgate at Syracuse | ACC Network
7:30 p.m. | Colorado at Houston | ESPN
9 p.m. | Kansas State at Arizona | FOX
10 p.m. | New Mexico at UCLA | Big Ten Network

Saturday's Games
12 p.m. | No. 4 Oregon at Northwestern | FOX
12 p.m. | No. 12 Clemson at Georgia Tech
12 p.m. | Central Michigan at No. 23 Michigan | Big Ten Network
12 p.m. | No. 13 Oklahoma at Temple | ESPN2
12 p.m. | Wisconsin at No. 19 Alabama
12 p.m. | Lehigh at Duquesne | ESPN+
12 p.m. | Houston Christian at Nebraska | FS1
12 p.m. | Towson at Maryland | Peacock
12 p.m. | William & Mary at Virginia | ACC Network
12 p.m. | Samford at Baylor | ESPN+
12 p.m. | Memphis at Troy | ESPNU
12 p.m. | Buffalo at Kent State | CBSSN
12:45 p.m. | South Alabama at No. 24 Auburn | SEC Network
1 p.m. | Davidson at Tennessee Tech | ESPN+
1 p.m. | Lafayette at Georgetown | ESPN+
2 p.m. | New Hampshire at Ball State | ESPN+
2 p.m. | Northern Colorado at South Dakota | ESPN+
2 p.m. | Rhode Island at Holy Cross | ESPN+
2:30 p.m. | Elon at Western Carolina | ESPN+
3 p.m. | UConn at Delaware | ESPN+
3 p.m. | North Dakota at Montana | ESPN+
3 p.m. | San Diego at Montana State | ESPN+
3 p.m. | Illinois State at Eastern Illinois | ESPN+
3 p.m. | Bowie State at Delaware State | ESPN+
3:30 p.m. | Villanova at No. 2 Penn State | FS1
3:30 p.m. | No. 6 Georgia at No. 15 Tennessee | ABC
3:30 p.m. | SMU at Missouri State | CBSSN
3:30 p.m. | Oregon State at No. 21 Texas Tech | FOX
3:30 p.m. | USC at Purdue | CBS/Paramount+
3:30 p.m. | Norfolk State at Rutgers | Big Ten Network
3:30 p.m. | Youngstown State at Michigan State | Big Ten Network
3:30 p.m. | Washington State at North Texas | ESPNU
3:30 p.m. | Pitt at West Virginia | ESPN
3:30 p.m. | Richmond at North Carolina | ACC Network
3:30 p.m. | Northwestern State at Cincinnati | ESPN+
3:30 p.m. | UIW at UTSA | ESPN+
3:30 p.m. | Morgan State at Toledo | ESPN+
3:30 p.m. | Southeast Missouri State at North Dakota State | ESPN+
3:30 p.m. | VMI at Bucknell | ESPN+
4 p.m. | No. 14 Iowa State at Arkansas State | ESPN2
4 p.m. | Louisiana at No. 25 Missouri | ESPN+/SECN+
4 p.m. | Utah Tech at Idaho | ESPN+
4 p.m. | Lindenwood at Charleston Southern | ESPN+
4:15 p.m. | UTEP at No. 7 Texas | SEC Network
4:30 p.m. | No. 18 South Florida at No. 5 Miami (Fla.) | The CW Network
4:30 p.m. | Alabama A&M at Tennessee State | ESPN+
5 p.m. | Liberty at Bowling Green | ESPN+
5 p.m. | Middle Tennessee at Nevada | Mountain West Network
5 p.m. | Eastern Washington at UNI | ESPN+
6 p.m. | Alcorn State at Mississippi State | ESPN+/SECN+
6 p.m. | FAU at FIU | ESPN+
6 p.m. | Merrimack at Kennesaw State | ESPN+
6 p.m. | Eastern Kentucky at Marshall | ESPN+
6 p.m. | Monmouth at Charlotte | ESPN+
6 p.m. | East Tennessee State at West Georgia | ESPN+
6 p.m. | Bethune-Cookman at South Carolina State | ESPN+
6 p.m. | Fayetteville State at North Carolina Central | ESPN+
6 p.m. | Stetson at Chattanooga | ESPN+
6 p.m. | Wofford at Mercer | ESPN+
6 p.m. | West Liberty at Robert Morris | ESPN+
6 p.m. | Arkansas at No. 17 Ole Miss | ESPN
7 p.m. | Ohio at No. 1 Ohio State | Peacock
7 p.m. | Western Michigan at No. 9 Illinois | FS1
7 p.m. | Old Dominion at Virginia Tech | ACC Network
7 p.m. | Jacksonville State at Georgia Southern | ESPN+
7 p.m. | Murray State at Georgia State | ESPN+
7 p.m. | Appalachian State at Southern Miss | ESPN+
7 p.m. | Prairie View A&M at Rice | ESPN+
7 p.m. | Weber State at McNeese | ESPN+
7 p.m. | The Citadel at Gardner-Webb | ESPN+
7 p.m. | Southern Illinois at UT Martin | ESPN+
7 p.m. | Valparaiso at Western Illinois | ESPN+
7 p.m. | Morehead State at Austin Peay | ESPN+
7 p.m. | Northeastern State at North Alabama | ESPN+
7 p.m. | Mississippi Valley State at SE Louisiana | ESPN+
7 p.m. | Drake at South Dakota State | ESPN+
7 p.m. | Erskine at Presbyterian | ESPN+
7 p.m. | Southern at Fresno State | Mountain West Network
7:30 p.m. | Florida at No. 3 LSU | ABC
7:30 p.m. | No. 16 Texas A&M at No. 8 Notre Dame | NBC/Peacock
7:30 p.m. | Eastern Michigan at Kentucky | ESPNU
7:30 p.m. | UMass at Iowa | Big Ten Network
7:30 p.m. | New Mexico State at Louisiana Tech | ESPN+
7:30 p.m. | East Carolina at Coastal Carolina | ESPN+
7:45 p.m. | Vanderbilt at No. 11 South Carolina | SEC Network
8 p.m. | No. 20 Utah at Wyoming | CBSSN
8 p.m. | Duke at Tulane | ESPN2
8 p.m. | Abilene Christian at TCU | ESPN+
8 p.m. | Navy at Tulsa | ESPN+
8 p.m. | Western Oregon at Cal Poly | ESPN+
8 p.m. | Sul Ross State at Stephen F. Austin | ESPN+
8 p.m. | Langston at UT Rio Grande Valley | ESPN+
8:30 p.m. | Akron at UAB | ESPN+
8:30 p.m. | Northern Arizona at Southern Utah | ESPN+
9:45 p.m. | Air Force at Utah State | FS1
10:30 p.m. | Texas State at Arizona State | TNT/truTV/HBO Max
10:30 p.m. | Minnesota at Cal | ESPN
10:30 p.m. | Boston College at Stanford | ACC Network
11:59 p.m. | Portland State at Hawaii | Spectrum Sport

