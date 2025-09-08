SEC Daily: Updated SEC Power Rankings After Week 2
Week 2 of the college football season was quite the weird week. On a weekend where there were not as many big time matchups as the week before, there was still no shortage of drama not only around the SEC, but around the country.
No. 8 Clemson went into halftime trailing Troy 16-3 before rallying to win 27-16. In the SEC, MIssouri beat its arch rival Kansas in the Border War 42-31.
But that was just the start of the day. In the middle of the afternoon South Florida did the unthinkable, pulling off a 18-16 upset in “The Swamp” over No. 13 Florida. In the night session, Vanderbilt came 10 down in the second half to win 44-20 at Virginia Tech. The 34-0 second half the Commodores had proved that this year’s Vanderbilt team actually is different than past season.
The upset of the night was in Starkville. Down 20-17 with under a minute left, Mississippi State threw a 60-yard touchdown to win the game 24-20 against the defending Big 12 Champion in No. 12 Arizona State.
With plenty of movement in this week’s power rankings, let’s get right into it.
1. Texas
Unlike LSU and Georgia, Texas’ offense had no problem putting away San Jose State early. The Longhorns scored 28 in the first half and all 38 of their points came in the first three quarters before putting some backups in during the final quarter.
2. LSU
LSU’s offense looked pretty pedestrian against a Louisiana Tech team that gave up 270 yards of offense to Southeast Louisiana in its first game. Call it sleep walking or disrespecting their opponent, but the Tigers looked like it was more focused on this weekend’s game against Florida in primetime.
3. Georgia
Georgia looked pretty shaly offensively against Austin Peay. Favored by 46 points, the Bulldogs only scored 28 points total in a 28-6 win. Going to Knoxville this weekend, fans should expect Kirby Smart to fire his guys up for a difficult SEC opener and look much better this weekend.
4. South Carolina
The Gamecocks started off slow against South Carolina State after a lengthy weather delay, but still managed to win 38-10. With a matchup against a gritty Vanderbilt team coming up, South Carolina cannot afford to look past the Commodores this weekend. After Vanderbilt took down Virginia Tech, I’m sure the Commodores have the full attention of South Carolina coach Shane Beamer.
5. Oklahoma
Oklahoma is looking pretty good, guys. The Sooners and quarterback John Mateer did not shy away from the bright lights as they took down No. 15 Michigan 24-13. What is more impressive is that Oklahoma won the game with its defense as it shut down five-star freshman Bryce Underwood. With an early season statement win, Oklahoma is proving to be a tough matchup for opposing teams so far this season.
6. Alabama
A 73-0 win is the precise response that fans in Tuscaloosa wanted to see after losing by two touchdowns in the season-opener against Florida State. But beating a team like ULM, even by 73, was not good enough for the Crimson Tide to move up the rankings yet. Alabama faces Wisconsin on Saturday in a game that gives the Crimson Tide another opportunity to do what it should do if it wants to prove to the country that it deserves to be taken seriously.
7. Tennessee
Tennessee is in a similar situation that Texas A&M is in. They have beaten up on two inferior opponents and have not really been tested much early on. While the Volunteers did play a power conference opponent in Syracuse, it did not really give fans much information as to what this team really is. But do not worry because this weekend the nation will see what this team is truly made of. The Vols host No. 6 Georgia this weekend on College Gameday’s game of the week.
8. Auburn
Auburn fell just short of a shutout this weekend against Ball State in a 42-3 win. The Tigers wasted no time in burying the Cardinals as the running game once again looked impressive. Auburn hosts South Alabama this weekend before turning the page to SEC play.
9. Texas A&M
The Aggies took down another group of five team, this time against Utah State 44-22. Texas A&M got off to a 30-6 start in the first half, but seemed to call the dogs off in the second half. This weekend is going to tell fans how good Texas A&M really is. The Aggies go on the road to South Bend to take on No. 8 Notre Dame Saturday night.
10. Ole Miss
Ole Miss jumps a spot after Florida takes a tumble. The Rebels did not start off well. But sometimes in situations like this past weekend, it is more so about how you finish rather than how you start. Ole Miss won and looked pretty nice after going down 10-0, but beating a team that is near the bottom of the conference does not move the needle a lot in these rankings.
11. Florida
Pretty quick how things change, huh? Florida shutout Long Island in Week 1, but was stunned at home by South Florida. Give the Bulls credit, they have earned their spot being No. 18 in the latest rankings by beating back-to-back ranked teams to start the season. But in the SEC, losing to a group of five team is simply a bad look regardless of who the team is, especially when it is on your home turf. Perhaps Florida got caught looking past USF and onto LSU a little too early.
12. Vanderbilt
Vanderbilt had its first road test of the season over the weekend as the Commodores visited Lane Stadium and Virginia Tech. Down 20-10 at halftime, a 34-0 run in the second half made Vanderbilt’s win in a hostile environment even more impressive. A matchup with No. 11 South Carolina looms this weekend and can give more insight into what this team is made of. But one thing is for sure: this year’s Vanderbilt team is not your average Vanderbilt of years past. This team can compete.
13. Missouri
It may be a little confusing seeing Missouri this low after winning by double digits over Kansas. But that just goes to show how well of a weekend the SEC had and how deep the conference truly is. Missouri is by no means a team that is to be overlooked. The Tigers can still play. They come into the latest AP Poll at No. 25. Should be exciting to see how Missouri ends up fairing in conference play in a couple of weeks.
14. Mississippi State
Mississippi State pulled off a miracle after squandering a 17-0 lead against No. 12 Arizona State over the weekend. It was perhaps the biggest win for a Mississippi State team in a long time. Accordingly, the fans and even the band rushed the field and tore down one of the goal posts. For now, the Bulldogs move up two spots with potential to keep moving if they can come up with more big wins like what fans just saw.
15. Kentucky
Kentucky competed very well against Ole Miss in the first half. The Cats got out to a 10-0 start and it looked like they were heading for another upset win over Ole Miss again, but Lane Kiffin’s team woke up after the first quarter, out scoring Kentucky 30-13 after the hot start. The Wildcats step back out of conference as it hosts Eastern Michigan this weekend. Expected them to move to 2-1.
16. Arkansas
It is nice that Arkansas has started 2-0 early on the season so far. The problem is that they have played Alabama A&M and Arkansas State. How good are the Razorbacks this year? Nobody really knows so far, but the fanbase is about to find out because they travel to Oxford to take on an explosive Ole Miss offense on Saturday.