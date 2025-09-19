How to Watch Every SEC Football Game During 2025 Week 4
When the 2025 college football schedule came out, this was one of the weekends in which there were a number of contenders for best-game status.
Florida at Miami? That sure looked good heading into the season, but not so much now. Sure, it's a rivalry gamein teh Sunshine State, but the Gators haven't lived up to things on their end. Back-to-back losses against South Florida and No. 3 LSU have them on their heels, and things may be about to get worse. After the No. 4 Hurricanes they have No. 8 Texas, and at No. 10 Texas A&M, next on the schedule, with Go. 5 Georgia looming on Nov. 1. Six of UF's final eight opponents are ranked.
Mizzou fans were hoping that College GameDay might visit Columbia this weekend, but the Gamecocks fell out of the AP Top 25 after losing at home to Vanderbilt, during which quarterback LaNorris Sellers suffered a concussion. So ESPN opted to send its pregame show to ... Miami?
Even with Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky and Texas A&M all on a bye, there's a better choice for the game of the week in the Southeastern Conference, between teams who have head coaches trying to revive their images after finishing 2-6 in league play last season. Brent Venables got the Sooners to the Armed Forces Bowl, where they lost to Navy 21-20, but Hugh Freeze's second year on the Plains ended with just five wins. For the second time in three years. Auburn didn't play in a bowl.
This is the first of first four ranked opponents for the Tigers, a stretch that will dictate what kind of season they'll have. Oklahoma, meanwhile, will get five straight ranked foes to end the regular season, plus the Red River Rivalry against No. 8 Texas on Oct. 11.
It seems awfully early to apply must-win status to a game, but this might be one for both teams.
Besides, do you remember the end of last year's gave at Auburn? Oklahoma linebacker Kip Lewis returned an interception 61 yards for the game-winning touchdown as the Sooners rallied from an 11-point fourth-quarter deficit for its first-ever Southeastern Conference win, 27-21.
No. 22 Auburn (3-0, 0-0 SEC) at No. 11 Oklahoma (3-0, 0-0 SEC)
2:30 p.m. CT • ABC
Norman, Okla. • Oklahoma Memorial Stadium (83,489)
Series: OU leads, 3-0
Last: OU, 27-21 (2024 at Auburn)
SiriusXM: 162/192 – 81
The rest of the SEC TV schedule on Saturday, in order of kickoff times (ET or CT listed depending on the location of the game):
Arkansas (2-1, 0-1 SEC) at Memphis (3-0)
11 a.m. CT • ABC
Memphis, Tenn. • Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium (58,325)
Series: UM leads, 3-2
Last: ARK, 23-9 (1998 at Memphis)
SiriusXM: 81
UAB (2-1) at No. 15 Tennessee (2-1, 0-1 SEC)
12:45 p.m. ET • SEC Network
Knoxville, Tenn. • Neyland Stadium (101,915)
Series: UT leads, 5-0
SiriusXM: 106 / 190
Tulane (3-0 at No. 13 Ole Miss (3-0, 2-0 SEC)
2:30 p.m. CT • ESPN
Last: UM, 37-20 (2023 at New Orleans)
Series: UM leads, 44-28
Oxford, Miss. • Vaught-Hemingway Stadium (64,038)
SiriusXM: 161 / 191
Northern Illinois (1-1) at Mississippi State (3-0, 0-0 SEC)
3:15 p.m. CT • SEC Network
Starkville, Miss. • Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field (60,311)
Series: First Meeting
SiriusXM: 106 / 190
South Carolina (2-1, 0-1 SEC) at No. 23 Missouri (3-0, 0-0 SEC)
6 p.m. CT • ESPN
Columbia, Mo. • Faurot Field (57,321)
Series: MIZ leads, 8-6
Last: SC, 34-30 (2024 at Columbia, SC)
SiriusXM: 161/191 – 81
Florida (1-2, 0-1 SEC) at Miami (3-0)
7:30 p.m. ET • ABC
Miami Gardens, Fla. • Hard Rock Stadium (64,767)
Series: UM leads, 30-27
Last: UM, 41-17 (2024 at Gainesville)
SiriusXM: 162 / 192
Georgia State (1-2) at No. 4 Vanderbilt (3-0, 1-0 SEC)
6:30 p.m. CT • ESPNU
Nashville, Tenn. • FirstBank Stadium (35,000)
Series: GSU leads, 1-0
SiriusXM: 99 / 201
SE Louisiana (2-1) at No. 3 LSU (3-0, 1-0 SEC)
6:45 p.m. CT • SEC Network
Baton Rouge, La. • Tiger Stadium (102,321)
Series: LSU leads, 2-0
SiriusXM: 106 / 190
Sam Houston State (0-3) at No. 8 Texas (2-1, 0-0 SEC)
7 p.m. CT • ESPN+ / SEC+
Austin, Texas • Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium (100,119)
Series: TEX leads, 1-0
SiriusXM: 145
College Football TV Schedule: Week 4
Thursday's Game
6:30 p.m. | Rice at Charlotte | ESPN
Friday's Games
6:30 p.m. | Tulsa at Oklahoma State | ESPN7 p.m. | Iowa at Rutgers | FOX
Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025
11 a.m. | Syracuse at Clemson | ESPN
11 a.m. | South Carolina State at South Florida | ESPN+
11 a.m. | Texas Tech at Utah | FOX
11 a.m. | Arkansas at Memphis | ABC
11 a.m. | Maryland at Wisconsin | ESPN2
11 a.m. | Wofford at Virginia Tech | ACCN
11 a.m. | SMU at TCU | ESPN
11 a.m. | Bowling Green at Louisville | ACCN
11 a.m. | UNLV at Miami (OH) | ESPN+
11 a.m. | North Texas at Army | CBSSN
11:45 a.m. | UAB at Tennessee | SEC Network
12 p.m. | Wagner at Central Michigan | ESPN+
2 p.m. | Oregon State at Oregon | FOX
2:30 p.m. | Purdue at Notre Dame | NBC/Peacock
5 p.m. | Arkansas State at Kennesaw State | ESPN+
5 p.m. | Duquesne at Akron | ESPN+
6 p.m. | South Carolina at Missouri | ESPN
6 p.m. | Murray State at Jacksonville State | ESPN+
6 p.m. | Marshall at Middle Tennessee | ESPN+
6 p.m. | UT Martin at Missouri State | ESPN+
6 p.m. | Nevada at Western Kentucky | ESPN+
6 p.m. | Boise State at Air Force | CBSSN
6 p.m. | Maine at Georgia Southern | ESPN+
6 p.m. | Coastal Carolina at South Alabama | ESPN+
6:30 p.m. | Florida at Miami | ABC
6:30 p.m. | Illinois at Indiana | NBC
6:30 p.m. | Georgia State at Vanderbilt | ESPNU
6:30 p.m. | Washington at Washington State | CBS
6:30 p.m. | Stanford at Virginia | ACCN
6:30 p.m. | Arizona State at Baylor | FOX
6:30 p.m. | BYU at East Carolina | ESPN2
6:30 p.m. | Southern Miss at Louisiana Tech | ESPN+
6:45 p.m. | SE Louisiana at LSU | SEC Network+
7 p.m. | Sam Houston at Texas | Longhorn Network
7 p.m. | McNeese at Utah State | ESPN+
7 p.m. | Nicholls at Texas State | ESPN+
8 p.m. | UL Monroe at UTEP | ESPN+
8:30 p.m. | UTSA at Colorado State | FS1
9:15 p.m. | Wyoming at Colorado | ESPN
9:30 p.m. | California at San Diego State | CBSSN
10 p.m. | Michigan State at USC | FOX
10:59 p.m. | Fresno State at Hawai’i | ESPN+