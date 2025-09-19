Vanderbilt Commodores

How to Watch Every SEC Football Game During 2025 Week 4

SEC Daily: Your complete TV guide to keeping up with the Southeastern Conference schedule during another crazy college football weekend.

Christopher Walsh

Sep 28, 2024; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers tight end Luke Deal (86) catches a pass for a touchdown as Oklahoma Sooners defensive back Billy Bowman Jr. (2) defends during the fourth quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Sep 28, 2024; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers tight end Luke Deal (86) catches a pass for a touchdown as Oklahoma Sooners defensive back Billy Bowman Jr. (2) defends during the fourth quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium. / John Reed-Imagn Images
When the 2025 college football schedule came out, this was one of the weekends in which there were a number of contenders for best-game status.

Florida at Miami? That sure looked good heading into the season, but not so much now. Sure, it's a rivalry gamein teh Sunshine State, but the Gators haven't lived up to things on their end. Back-to-back losses against South Florida and No. 3 LSU have them on their heels, and things may be about to get worse. After the No. 4 Hurricanes they have No. 8 Texas, and at No. 10 Texas A&M, next on the schedule, with Go. 5 Georgia looming on Nov. 1. Six of UF's final eight opponents are ranked.

Mizzou fans were hoping that College GameDay might visit Columbia this weekend, but the Gamecocks fell out of the AP Top 25 after losing at home to Vanderbilt, during which quarterback LaNorris Sellers suffered a concussion. So ESPN opted to send its pregame show to ... Miami?

Even with Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky and Texas A&M all on a bye, there's a better choice for the game of the week in the Southeastern Conference, between teams who have head coaches trying to revive their images after finishing 2-6 in league play last season. Brent Venables got the Sooners to the Armed Forces Bowl, where they lost to Navy 21-20, but Hugh Freeze's second year on the Plains ended with just five wins. For the second time in three years. Auburn didn't play in a bowl.

This is the first of first four ranked opponents for the Tigers, a stretch that will dictate what kind of season they'll have. Oklahoma, meanwhile, will get five straight ranked foes to end the regular season, plus the Red River Rivalry against No. 8 Texas on Oct. 11.

It seems awfully early to apply must-win status to a game, but this might be one for both teams.

Besides, do you remember the end of last year's gave at Auburn? Oklahoma linebacker Kip Lewis returned an interception 61 yards for the game-winning touchdown as the Sooners rallied from an 11-point fourth-quarter deficit for its first-ever Southeastern Conference win, 27-21.

No. 22 Auburn (3-0, 0-0 SEC) at No. 11 Oklahoma (3-0, 0-0 SEC)

2:30 p.m. CT • ABC      
Norman, Okla. • Oklahoma Memorial Stadium (83,489)
Series: OU leads, 3-0
Last: OU, 27-21 (2024 at Auburn)                                                
SiriusXM: 162/192 – 81

The rest of the SEC TV schedule on Saturday, in order of kickoff times (ET or CT listed depending on the location of the game):

Arkansas (2-1, 0-1 SEC) at Memphis (3-0)

11 a.m. CT • ABC                                                           
Memphis, Tenn. • Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium (58,325)        
Series: UM leads, 3-2
Last: ARK, 23-9 (1998 at Memphis) 
SiriusXM: 81       

UAB (2-1) at No. 15 Tennessee (2-1, 0-1 SEC)

12:45 p.m. ET • SEC Network                    
Knoxville, Tenn. • Neyland Stadium (101,915)          
Series: UT leads, 5-0
SiriusXM: 106 / 190

Tulane (3-0 at No. 13 Ole Miss (3-0, 2-0 SEC)

2:30 p.m. CT • ESPN                         
Last: UM, 37-20 (2023 at New Orleans)              
Series: UM leads, 44-28
Oxford, Miss. • Vaught-Hemingway Stadium (64,038)         
SiriusXM: 161 / 191

Northern Illinois (1-1) at Mississippi State (3-0, 0-0 SEC)

3:15 p.m. CT • SEC Network                                                                                 
Starkville, Miss. • Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field (60,311)
Series: First Meeting 
SiriusXM: 106 / 190

South Carolina (2-1, 0-1 SEC) at No. 23 Missouri (3-0, 0-0 SEC)

6 p.m. CT • ESPN                                                  
Columbia, Mo. • Faurot Field (57,321)          
Series: MIZ leads, 8-6
Last: SC, 34-30 (2024 at Columbia, SC)                                           
SiriusXM: 161/191 – 81

Florida (1-2, 0-1 SEC) at Miami (3-0)

7:30 p.m. ET • ABC           
Miami Gardens, Fla. • Hard Rock Stadium (64,767)                                             
Series: UM leads, 30-27
Last: UM, 41-17 (2024 at Gainesville)                    
SiriusXM: 162 / 192

Georgia State (1-2) at No. 4 Vanderbilt (3-0, 1-0 SEC)

6:30 p.m. CT • ESPNU                                       
Nashville, Tenn. • FirstBank Stadium (35,000)          
Series: GSU leads, 1-0
SiriusXM: 99 / 201

SE Louisiana (2-1) at No. 3 LSU (3-0, 1-0 SEC)

6:45 p.m. CT • SEC Network                                    
Baton Rouge, La. • Tiger Stadium (102,321)
Series: LSU leads, 2-0
SiriusXM: 106 / 190

Sam Houston State (0-3) at No. 8 Texas (2-1, 0-0 SEC)

7 p.m. CT • ESPN+ / SEC+                                         
Austin, Texas • Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium (100,119)   
Series: TEX leads, 1-0
SiriusXM: 145

College Football TV Schedule: Week 4

Thursday's Game
6:30 p.m. | Rice at Charlotte | ESPN

Friday's Games
6:30 p.m. | Tulsa at Oklahoma State | ESPN7 p.m. | Iowa at Rutgers | FOX

Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025

11 a.m. | Syracuse at Clemson | ESPN
11 a.m. | South Carolina State at South Florida | ESPN+
11 a.m. | Texas Tech at Utah | FOX
11 a.m. | Arkansas at Memphis | ABC
11 a.m. | Maryland at Wisconsin | ESPN2
11 a.m. | Wofford at Virginia Tech | ACCN
11 a.m. | SMU at TCU | ESPN
11 a.m. | Bowling Green at Louisville | ACCN
11 a.m. | UNLV at Miami (OH) | ESPN+
11 a.m. | North Texas at Army | CBSSN
11:45 a.m. | UAB at Tennessee | SEC Network
12 p.m. | Wagner at Central Michigan | ESPN+
2 p.m. | Oregon State at Oregon | FOX
2:30 p.m. | Purdue at Notre Dame | NBC/Peacock
5 p.m. | Arkansas State at Kennesaw State | ESPN+
5 p.m. | Duquesne at Akron | ESPN+
6 p.m. | South Carolina at Missouri | ESPN
6 p.m. | Murray State at Jacksonville State | ESPN+
6 p.m. | Marshall at Middle Tennessee | ESPN+
6 p.m. | UT Martin at Missouri State | ESPN+
6 p.m. | Nevada at Western Kentucky | ESPN+
6 p.m. | Boise State at Air Force | CBSSN
6 p.m. | Maine at Georgia Southern | ESPN+
6 p.m. | Coastal Carolina at South Alabama | ESPN+
6:30 p.m. | Florida at Miami | ABC
6:30 p.m. | Illinois at Indiana | NBC
6:30 p.m. | Georgia State at Vanderbilt | ESPNU
6:30 p.m. | Washington at Washington State | CBS
6:30 p.m. | Stanford at Virginia | ACCN
6:30 p.m. | Arizona State at Baylor | FOX
6:30 p.m. | BYU at East Carolina | ESPN2
6:30 p.m. | Southern Miss at Louisiana Tech | ESPN+
6:45 p.m. | SE Louisiana at LSU | SEC Network+
7 p.m. | Sam Houston at Texas | Longhorn Network
7 p.m. | McNeese at Utah State | ESPN+
7 p.m. | Nicholls at Texas State | ESPN+
8 p.m. | UL Monroe at UTEP | ESPN+
8:30 p.m. | UTSA at Colorado State | FS1
9:15 p.m. | Wyoming at Colorado | ESPN
9:30 p.m. | California at San Diego State | CBSSN
10 p.m. | Michigan State at USC | FOX
10:59 p.m. | Fresno State at Hawai’i | ESPN+

