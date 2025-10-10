How to Watch Every SEC Football Game During 2025 Week 7
We love a good rivalry game, which makes this week's selection for SEC Game of the Week an easy one. Oklahoma against Texas in the Red River Rivalry is on the short list for best in the nation, and the visual of seeing the Cotton Bowl split between burnt orange and crimson might be the best visual outside of Army-Navy.
This was supposed to be Texas' year as the Longhorns were preseason No. 1 in the Ap Top 25, and the Sooners No. 17. Midway through the season, though, we have a very different outlook with Oklahoma sitting pretty at No. 6 and thinking possible College Football Playoff spot, and two-loss Texas unranked and needing a win to stay alive for consideration.
We'll let some some of the game notes tell the story, although usually the Longhorns' version is a little more optimistic:
Texas: There is no rivalry quite like the Texas-Oklahoma series, which is being played for the 121st time on Saturday. UT leads the all-time series, 64-51-5. The Red River Rivalry is tied for the second most played series between current SEC programs. The series, which began in 1900, has been played in Dallas since 1912 and at the State Fair since 1929. Saturday marks the 103rd time the game will be played at .a neutral site in Dallas
Oklahoma : In a matchup of the SEC’s newest members, No. 6/6 Oklahoma (5-0, 1-0) takes on No. RV/19 Texas (3-2, 0-1) for the 97th straight year in Dallas when the teams meet Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT in the Allstate Red River Rivalry. The game has been played inside the Cotton Bowl every year since 1937. Oklahoma has won five of its last seven meetings against Texas, 11 of the last 16 and 17 of the last 26. OU is 7-3 all-time vs. the Longhorns when it is ranked in the AP top 10 and Texas is unranked (wins in 1955 [ranked No. 3], 1956 [No. 1], 1957 [No. 1], 1986 [No. 6], 1987 [No. 1], 1988 [No. 10] and 1993 [No. 10]; losses in 1990 [No. 4], 1991 [No. 6] and 2015 [No. 10]). The designated visiting team has won the last four Red River Rivalry matchups and seven of the last eight. Before that stretch, the home team won five straight matchups (2012-16) and seven of eight.
No. 6 Oklahoma (5-0, 1-0 SEC) vs. Texas (3-2, 0-1)
2:30 p.m. CT • ABC
Dallas, Texas • Cotton Bowl Stadium (92,100)
Series: Texas leads, 64-51-5
Last: Texas, 34-3 (2024 at Red River)
SiriusXM: 84 - 119/191
It should be noted, though, that there's another longstanding SEC rivalry game this week, Georgia at Auburn. The "Deep South's Oldest Rivalry" dates back to 1892, and the game will be played on The Plains, where we know weird things have a tendency to happen.
As always, games are in order of when they start, and times are local to the venue. In a switch from the norm, the first game of the day features the only matchup of rankings teams.
1. Alabama (4-1, 2-0 SEC) at Missouri (5-0, 1-0)
11 a.m. CT • ABC
Columbia, Mo. • Faurot Field (57,321)
Series: UA leads, 6-2
Last: UA, 34-0 (2024 at Tuscaloosa)
SiriusXM: 119/191 - 84
2. Washington State (3-2) at No. 4 Ole Miss (5-0, 3-0)
11:45 a.m. CT • SEC Network
Oxford, Miss. • Vaught-Hemingway Stadium (64,038)
Series: First Meeting
SiriusXM: 106/190
3. Arkansas (2-3, 0-1) at Tennessee (4-1, 1-1)
4:15 p.m. ET • SEC Network
Knoxville, Tenn. • Neyland Stadium (101,915)
Series: UT leads, 13-7
Last: ARK, 19-14 (2024 at Fayetteville)
SiriusXM: 380 - 106/190
4. Florida (2-3, 1-1) at Texas A&M (5-0, 2-0)
6 p.m. CT • ESPN
Bryan - College Station, Texas • Kyle Field (102,733)
Series: TAMU leads, 4-3
Last: TAMU, 33-20 (2024 at Gainesville)
SiriusXM: 386 - 119/191
5. Georgia (4-1, 2-1) at Auburn (3-2, 0-2)
6:30 p.m. CT • ABC
Last: UGA, 31-13 (2024 at Athens)
Auburn, Ala. • Jordan-Hare Stadium (88,043)
Series: UGA leads, 65-56-8
SiriusXM: 132/192 - 84
6. South Carolina (3-2, 1-2) at LSU (4-1, 1-1)
6:45 p.m. CT • SEC Network
Baton Rouge, La. • Tiger Stadium (102,321)
Series: LSU leads, 18-2-1
Last: LSU, 36-33 (2024 at Columbia)
SiriusXM: 384 - 106/190
Bye: Kentucky (2-3, 0-3 SEC); Mississippi State (4-2, 0-2); Vanderbilt (5-1, 1-1).
Complete College Football TV Schedule: Week 7
(All times CT)
Wednesday, Oct. 8
6:30 p.m. | Missouri State at Middle Tennessee | ESPN2
7 p.m. | Liberty at UTEP | CBSSN
Thursday, Oct. 9
6 p.m. | Louisiana Tech at Kennesaw State | ESPNU
6:30 p.m. | East Carolina at Tulane | ESPN
7 p.m. | Jacksonville State at Sam Houston | CBSSN
7 p.m. | Southern Miss at Georgia Southern | ESPN2
Friday, Oct. 10
6:30 p.m. | South Florida at North Texas | ESPN2
8 p.m. | Rutgers at Washington | FS1
8 p.m. | Fresno State at Colorado State | CBSSN
Saturday, Oct. 11
11 a.m. | Ohio State at Illinois | FOX
11 a.m. | Pitt at Florida State | ESPN
11 a.m. | UCLA at Michigan State | Big Ten Network
11 a.m. | Stanford at SMU | The CW Network
11 a.m. | UCF at Cincinnati | FS1
11 a.m. | Houston at Oklahoma State | TNT/HBO Max
11 a.m. | Louisiana at James Madison | ESPN2
11 a.m. | Charlotte at Army | CBSSN
11 a.m. | Miami (Ohio) at Akron | ESPN+
11 a.m. | Toledo at Bowling Green | ESPNU
12 p.m. | Northern Illinois at Eastern Michigan | ESPN+
1:30 p.m. | UMass at Kent State | ESPN+
2:30 p.m. | Indiana at Oregon | CBS
2:30 p.m. | Northwestern at Penn State | FS1
2:30 p.m. | Iowa State at Colorado | ESPN
2:30 p.m. | Virginia Tech at Georgia Tech | ACC Network
2:30 p.m. | NC State at Notre Dame | Peacock
2:30 p.m. | Nebraska at Maryland | Big Ten Network
2:30 p.m. | Wake Forest at Oregon State | The CW Network
2:30 p.m. | TCU at Kansas State | FOX
2:30 p.m. | Air Force at UNLV | CBSSN
2:30 p.m. | Appalachian State at Georgia State | ESPN+
2:30 p.m. | Old Dominion at Marshall | ESPN+
2:30 p.m. | Ball State at Western Michigan | ESPN+
3 p.m. | Navy at Temple | ESPN2
5 p.m. | UAB at Florida Atlantic | ESPN+
6 p.m. | Iowa at Wisconsin | FS1
6 p.m. | San Jose State at Wyoming | CBSSN
6 p.m. | UL Monroe at Coastal Carolina | ESPN+
6:30 p.m. | Kansas at Texas Tech | FOX
6:30 p.m. | Michigan at USC | NBC
6:30 p.m. | Purdue at Minnesota | Big Ten Network
6:30 p.m. | Clemson at Boston College | ACC Network
6:30 p.m. | Rice at UTSA | ESPNU
7 p.m. | BYU at Arizona | ESPN2
7 p.m. | Troy at Texas State | ESPN+
8:45 p.m. | New Mexico at Boise State | FS1
9:15 p.m. | Arizona State at Utah | ESPN
9:30 p.m. | San Diego State at Nevada | CBSSN
10:59 p.m. | Utah State at Hawai'i | Spectrum Sports
