SEC Daily: SEC Power Rankings After Week 6
There was quite a bit of drama this weekend in both the SEC and the rest of college football, especially the midday slate.
After Cincinnati upset No. 14 Iowa State in the early slate Saturday, Florida and No. 9 Texas gave fans a great game, or at least Gator fans. The Swamp did not treat the Longhorns too kindly as Florida capitalized on its home field advantage with a 29-21 win.
No. 16 Vanderbilt and No. 10 Alabama gave fans an entertaining and very competitive game. Make no mistake about it, the game was much closer than what the final score says. The “College Gameday” game of the week delivered well.
Elsewhere in college football, No. 7 Penn State went to UCLA and got shocked, falling 42-37 to the 0-4 Bruins. The Nittany Lions took a huge hit with the loss and their playoff odds, similar to Texas, are much lower after this week with a couple of tough opponents ahead for both Penn State and Texas.
This week also featured seven SEC teams on a bye, leaving just five games on the day containing SEC teams.
With another week in the books, here are my updated SEC power rankings.
1. Alabama
Alabama picked up a second consecutive quality win for its resume with a 30-14 win over Vanderbilt. The Commodores did have a lead late in the second quarter before Kalen DeBoer and his team flexed their muscle on the defensive end in the second half and pulled away in the later stages of the game. The Crimson Tide will travel to Missouri next weekend for an intriguing game.
2. Ole Miss
Ole Miss was on a bye this weekend and stays put.The Rebels play host to Washington State next weekend before entering the teeth of conference season.
3. Texas A&M
Texas A&M ran away with it in the second half against Mississippi State to pick up a nice win and move to 5-0. The Aggies defense continues to look impressive after allowing just 219 yards of total offense. Watch out for this team.
4. Georgia
Georgia had a nice response after suffering its first loss of the season to Alabama. The Bulldogs left no chance for Kentucky to hang around and make the game close in any sense. A two touchdown lead at halftime was exactly what Georgia needed and that is what it got.
5. Oklahoma
Oklahoma grabbed a 44-0 win over Kent State on Saturday behind the arm of backup quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. But of the five SEC teams that won a game this weekend, this was the least impressive win because it is a group of five opponents.
6. LSU
LSU was on a bye this week and stays in the same spot. It hosts South Carolina next weekend in a night game in Death Valley. Should be a fun one for the Tigers.
7. Tennessee
Tennessee was on a bye this week in preparation for Arkansas. The Volunteers now move up a spot due to Texas’ loss.
8. Missouri
Missouri was on a bye this week, but moved up a couple of spots due to losses from Texas and Vanderbilt. The Tigers face a tough test next week as they host Alabama.
9. Vanderbilt
Vanderbilt kept it close and fought well with Alabama, but in the end the Commodores could not find a rhythm offensively in the second half. The game was there for the taking, but Alabama made the plays it needed to down the stretch. Vanderbilt goes into its first bye 5-1.
10. Texas
Texas is in some trouble now. A second loss now puts its record at 3-2. And by the way, the Longhorns still have to face Oklahoma, Vanderbilt, Georgia and Texas A&M. Anything is possible, but coming away victorious in all four of those matchups is a tall task. Their playoff chances are on life support.
11. Auburn
Auburn was also on a bye this week. It moves up a spot by virtue of Mississippi State’s loss. The Tigers have a huge game next week as they host Georgia.
12. South Carolina
South Carolina was on a bye this week in preparation to head to Baton Rouge, but the Gamecocks move up a spot thanks to Mississippi State losing.
13. Mississippi State
Mississippi State did not put out a great showing against Texas A&M. Give the Aggies credit, but Mississippi State gave a very underwhelming performance overall, especially in the second half. It was 7-3 at halftime, but the Bulldogs were outscored 24-6 in the second half. That will move them down a couple spots.
14. Florida
The Gators pulled off a nice upset that did severe damage to Texas’ playoff hopes. Florida still has plenty of opportunities to theoretically stack the resume and continue to climb the rankings, but that also means the brutal schedule is just getting started. Florida will look for another statement win next week at Texas A&M.
15. Kentucky
It did not come to much of a surprise to see Kentucky take a 35-14 loss against No. 12 Georgia. The Bulldogs were angry and ready to get another win after dropping a game to Alabama the week prior. The Wildcats go on a bye before hosting Texas.
16. Arkansas
Arkansas was one of the teams that were on a bye, but its last outing was an embarrassing 56-13 loss. Of course, Florida winning this weekend moves Arkansas down.