SEC Announces 2025 SEC Football Media Days Schedule
College football fans won’t get a chance to see their teams in action until late August, but they will get a chance to hear their coaches and players talk about the upcoming season before then.
The SEC announced its schedule of appearances for the 2025 SEC Football Media Days that will take place July 14-17 at the College Football Hall of Fame and Omni Atlanta Hotel at Centennial Park in Atlanta, Ga. It’ll be the third time since 2018 that Atlanta has hosted SEC Media Days, despite no SEC school residing in Atlanta (Athens is roughly 70 miles away). Nashville and Dallas have hosted in recent years, too.
The SEC Network have full coverage of SEC Media Days and a daily TV schedule will be announced at a later date, as will the players attending from each school (usually two per school, one offensive and one defensive player). But the schools have now learned what days they will be participating in the SEC Media Days.
Here’s a full list of the four-day event with the order determined alphabetically by the coach’s name:
2025 SEC Football Media Days Schedule
Monday, July 14
LSU – Brian Kelly
Ole Miss – Lane Kiffin
South Carolina – Shane Beamer
Vanderbilt – Clark Lea
Tuesday, July 15
Auburn – Hugh Freeze
Georgia – Kirby Smart
Tennessee – Josh Heupel
Texas – Steve Sarkisian
Wednesday, July 16
Alabama – Kalen DeBoer
Florida – Billy Napier
Mississippi State – Jeff Lebby
Oklahoma - Brent Venables
Thursday, July 17
Arkansas – Sam Pittman
Kentucky – Mark Stoops
Missouri – Eliah Drinkwitz
Texas A&M – Mike Elko