SEC Announces 2025 SEC Football Media Days Schedule

The annual summer event will be held in Atlanta this year at the College Football Hall of Fame and Omni Atlanta Hotel at Centennial Park.

The SEC 2025 Football Media Days schedule has been officially announced for July 14-17 in Atlanta, Ga.
College football fans won’t get a chance to see their teams in action until late August, but they will get a chance to hear their coaches and players talk about the upcoming season before then.

The SEC announced its schedule of appearances for the 2025 SEC Football Media Days that will take place July 14-17 at the College Football Hall of Fame and Omni Atlanta Hotel at Centennial Park in Atlanta, Ga. It’ll be the third time since 2018 that Atlanta has hosted SEC Media Days, despite no SEC school residing in Atlanta (Athens is roughly 70 miles away). Nashville and Dallas have hosted in recent years, too.

The SEC Network have full coverage of SEC Media Days and a daily TV schedule will be announced at a later date, as will the players attending from each school (usually two per school, one offensive and one defensive player). But the schools have now learned what days they will be participating in the SEC Media Days.

Here’s a full list of the four-day event with the order determined alphabetically by the coach’s name:

2025 SEC Football Media Days Schedule

Monday, July 14

LSU – Brian Kelly
Ole Miss – Lane Kiffin
South Carolina – Shane Beamer
Vanderbilt – Clark Lea

Tuesday, July 15

Auburn – Hugh Freeze
Georgia – Kirby Smart
Tennessee – Josh Heupel
Texas – Steve Sarkisian

Wednesday, July 16

Alabama – Kalen DeBoer
Florida – Billy Napier
Mississippi State – Jeff Lebby
Oklahoma - Brent Venables

Thursday, July 17

Arkansas – Sam Pittman
Kentucky – Mark Stoops
Missouri – Eliah Drinkwitz
Texas A&M – Mike Elko

