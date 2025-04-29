SEC Baseball Players of the Week Announced: SEC Daily, April 29, 2025
Whoever makes the selections for the SEC’s weekly awards has a very tough job. In a conference as stacked as the SEC is this year, there’s probably multiple players that can win an award each week.
So, when a player does get selected, it definitely means more. Here are this week’s baseball players of the week:
No. 14 Vanderbilt's Connor Fennell was named the SEC Pitcher of the Week after throwing a complete game shutout against Ole Miss on Sunday. He allowed just three hits and one walk while striking out a career-high 12 batters (his second-straight double-digit strikeout game).
No. 9 Auburn’s Chris Rembert was named SEC Player of the Week. Rembert led the conference with nine hits, including seven in a series win against Mississippi State. He reached base nine times and led the Tigers with five RBIs.
No. 2 LSU’s Derek Curiel was named SEC Freshman of the Week for his performance against No. 5 Tennessee. Curiel was 5-for-12 at the plate during the series and had two doubles, a home run and drove in six runs. Most of that came in Sunday’s series-clinching win, going 4-for-4 with one homer, two doubles and a career-high five RBI.
Gators Win SEC Men’s Golf Championship
Florida won its 17th SEC Championship over the weekend, defeating Texas A&M 4-1. Florida reached SEC Match Play Finals for the third time overall and in the last four years (2022 and 2023) by defeating the No. 6 ranked Oklahoma Sooners 3-2 in the quarterfinals and the No. 1 seed, No. 2 ranked and the reigning SEC and National Champion Auburn Tigers, 3.5-1.5 in the semifinals.
Teams now await to learn their postseason fates. The NCAA Regional Selection Show is at noon Wednesday on Golf Channel.