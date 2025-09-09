Vanderbilt Baseball Releases 2026 SEC Schedule
It may be the first half of September, but it is never too early to start thinking about the next college baseball season.
Vanderbilt baseball released its 2026 SEC schedule Tuesday afternoon for the upcoming season. Conference play features 10 three-games series against SEC foes, five at home and five on the road.
The Commodores will start conference play on the weekend of March 13-15 with a home series against the reigning National Champion LSU Tigers before going on the road to Mississippi State. Vanderbilt finishes March with a home series against its in-state rival, Tennessee.
In April, it will play on the road for a series at Texas A&M and Kentucky and home series against both of the newest members of the SEC in Oklahoma and Texas. The series in College Station will be a Thursday-Saturday road trip from April 2-4.
In May, Vanderbilt goes on the road for a series against Alabama and Missouri before finishing the regular season with a home series against South Carolina May 14-16.
The Commodores are coming off a season where it caught fire down the stretch of the regular season and finished in fourth place in the SEC. Their hot stretch continued all the way through the SEC Tournament, where they took down Ole Miss 3-2 in the SEC Championship and earned the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament.
However, it was a disappointing end to Vanderbilt’s season in 2025 as it was stunned in its own regional, losing to Louisville on day two of the tournament and then being bounced with a shocking loss to Wright State.
Though they lost a lot of talent to the MLB Draft earlier this offseason, Tim Corbin’s team reloaded with 13 high school commits, including six Top 100 recruits. According to Perfect Game, Vanderbilt brings in the fourth-best recruiting class in the nation heading into next season. However, a couple of those recruits such as Slater de Brun and Cooper Flemming decided to bypass college and sign with the teams that drafted them in July (Baltimore Orioles and Tampa Bay Rays).
Vanderbilt did get help from the transfer portal by bringing in former Washington State outfielder Logan Johnstone and former Georgia pitcher Nate Taylor while maintaining infielder Mike Mancini.
Here is Vanderbilt’s entire conference schedule.
Vanderbilt's 2026 SEC Baseball Schedule
March 13-15 - vs. LSU
March 20-22 - at Mississippi State
March 27-29 - vs. Tennessee
April 2-5 - at Texas A&M (Thursday-Saturday)
April 10-12 - vs. Oklahoma
April 17-19 - at Kentucky
April 24-26 - vs. Texas
May 1-3 - at Alabama
May 8-10 - at Missouri
May 14-16 - vs. South Carolina (Thursday-Saturday)