SEC Daily: SEC Power Rankings After Week 13
It was cupcake Saturday for the majority of the SEC over the weekend as plenty of SEC teams took one last step out of conference before the final week of the regular season. There were, however, a few SEC conference games that went on as well.
With a week to go in the regular season, the SEC Championship possibilities are narrowed down and the playoff picture continues to unfold. Here is how the 16 SEC teams stack up before rivalry weekend.
1. Georgia
Georgia took care of business over the weekend with a 35-3 win over Charlotte. Though Georgia did not win by as much as people would have thought, the Bulldogs are still at the top of the conference heading into rivalry week.
2. Texas A&M
Texas A&M beat Samford 48-0 Saturday. Similar to Georgia, Texas A&M is among the best teams in the SEC and college football, so it stays in second. Texas A&M goes to Texas next week.
3. Ole Miss
Ole Miss was on a bye this past weekend to prepare for the Egg Bowl against Mississippi State. It should be interesting to see how this Lane Kiffin coaching drama turns out. Will Kiffin be in Oxford next season? Time will tell.
4. Oklahoma
Oklahoma got a nice 17-6 win over Missouri over the weekend. It was not the offensive performance that Oklahoma was looking for, but the defense remains a stout one. The Sooners are likely one win against LSU away from the playoffs.
5. Alabama
Alabama beat Eastern Illinois 56-0 on Saturday. There was not much that was learned from the game. Next week is the Iron Bowl against Auburn in Auburn. A loss ends the Crimson Tide’s playoff hopes. Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson did throw two interceptions, which is a concern. Turnovers will cost Alabama next week if it does not stop.
6. Vanderbilt
Vanderbilt got an impressive 45-17 victory over Kentucky on a magical Senior Day. The Commodores were in control and possibly looking for style points to show the playoff committee. A win at Tennessee next week would be huge, but it will not be easy.
7. Texas
Texas cruised past Arkansas offensively on Saturday. Arch Manning and the Texas offense looked outstanding against the Razorbacks to move to 8-3. Next week the Longhorns will look to spoil Texas A&M’s SEC Championship hopes.
8. Tennessee
Tennessee finally got a win in “The Swamp” for the first time since 2003 and it happened in dominating fashion. Tennessee gave Florida no chance to win the game or even come close to winning. The Volunteers move to 8-3 with a huge game against Vanderbilt next week.
9. Missouri
Missouri got taken down by a good Oklahoma team over the weekend, but Missouri played well enough to only move down one spot in the power rankings. The Tigers will face off against Arkansas next week to look for win No. 8.
10. LSU
LSU skated by Western Kentucky, winning in a low-scoring affair. The LSU defense played well, but its offense was not impressive before the season finale. The Tigers travel to Oklahoma next week and move up a spot due to how bad Kentucky was.
11. Auburn
Auburn beat Mercer in its final out of conference game in dominating fashion. It was close early, but the Auburn offense came alive after the first quarter. With the win, Auburn hosts Alabama next week for bowl eligibility and to ruin Alabama’s season. Auburn moves ahead of Kentucky due to how bad Kentucky looked against Vanderbilt.
12. Kentucky
Kentucky got embarrassed by Vanderbilt. The Commodores controlled the game and the Wildcats simply had no chance. Kentucky’s three-game win streak was snapped and will now search for bowl eligibility in Louisville.
13. Mississippi State
Mississippi State was on a bye this past week to prepare for the Egg Bowl against Ole Miss.
14. South Carolina
South Carolina beat Coastal Carolina 51-7 over the weekend. The Gamecocks covered the spread by a lot, but at the end of the day that is probably what should have happened.
15. Florida
Florida got rocked by Tennessee at home over the weekend and the Gators never had hope in the game. Florida was down 31-0 at the half and never looked competitive. As a result, Florida drops to 3-8 before hosting Florida State next week, where the Seminoles look to become bowl eligible. Florida stays at 15 because they beat Texas earlier this season.
16. Arkansas
Arkansas took another loss over the weekend with a 52-37 loss to Texas. The Razorbacks were able to score on the Longhorns, but Arkansas did not play defense for the night. Arkansas is 2-9 heading into its final game of the season against Missouri.