SEC Updates and Announces Steeper Penalties For Court and Field Storming
SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey closed the SEC Spring Meetings in Destin on Thursday by unveiling an updated policy for the upcoming season as it relates to field and court storming after big wins.
The conference utilized an exponential punishment scale in 2024 for its member universities, fining an offending school $100,000 for a first offense with the number growing to $250,000 and $500,000 for continued violations.
Sankey announced Thursday that the conference would do away with the first and second time offense benchmarks and instead fine universities $500,000 for each violation beginning with the upcoming academic year.
The Vanderbilt Commodores were the first school to run afoul of the rule last season as the fans stormed the field at FirstBank Stadium after defeating No. 1 Alabama 40-35. The Commodore faithful carried the excitement into basketball season, storming the court twice in seven days after knocking off No. 6 Tennessee and No. 9 Kentucky.
The three incidents cost Vanderbilt $850,000 and caused the athletic department to implement new rules for big basketball wins.
Vanderbilt wasn't the only school that enjoyed marquee victories in the 2024-25 academic year.
The Oklahoma Sooners rushed the football field in November after defeating then No. 7 Alabama 24-3 to ensure the Sooners played in its 26th consecutive bowl game. The Sooner faithful rushed the field before the clock hit zero causing chaos and confusion in addition to costing the athletic department an additional $100,000, bringing the total fine to $200,000 as a first time offender.
The Ole Miss Rebels were fined $350,000 after upsetting the Georgia Bulldogs in November. The Rebel fans got on the playing surface before the game was over, causing the additional fine. The Rebels earned a $500,000 fine after rushing the floor to celebrate its basketball team upsetting No. 4 Tennessee, 78-76 in March.