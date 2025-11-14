Vanderbilt Commodores

Two Key Showdowns Have Huge CFP Implications: How to Watch Every SEC Football Game

SEC Daily: Your complete TV guide to keeping up with the Southeastern Conference schedule during another crazy college football weekend

Christopher Walsh

Dec 7, 2024; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia running back Trevor Etienne (1) rushes for a touchdown in overtime against Texas in the 2024 SEC Championship Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Dec 7, 2024; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia running back Trevor Etienne (1) rushes for a touchdown in overtime against Texas in the 2024 SEC Championship Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
What can we say, we love elimination games, especially when there's interesting recent history involved.

There's two in the Southeastern Conference this weekend, and by elimination games we mean that they include high-profile teams, but one in each contest has to win in order to keep its College Football Playoff chances alive. We're talking about Texas and Oklahoma, of course, who both have two losses heading into the weekend and are heading into brutally-tough matchups on the the road at none other than Georgia and Alabama.

If the playoff had started this past week, No. 10 Texas was in the 12-team tournament, but No. 11 Oklahoma would have been been out due to automatic bids to conference champions. You may remember that three-loss Alabama ended up in the same spot last year and didn't get in.

Meanwhile, the Crimson Tide can all but assure itself a spot in the SEC Championship Game with a win against the Sooners on Saturday, as it and Texas A&M are still both undefeated in league play. The Bulldogs know they have to win to still have a shot at Atlanta.

What really makes the matchups juicy, though, is that Texas and Georgia went to overtime in the 2024 SEC Championship before the Bulldogs won and secured a CFP bye, and the Sooners fans rushed the field when they won at home against the Crimson Tide a year ago. You know last years' 24-3 dud of a game in Norman has been the talk in the football complex in Tuscaloosa.

Oh, and by the way, it's homecoming at Alabama.

That all gives us a great Games of the Week doubleheader on Saturday:

No 11 Oklahoma (7-2, 3-2 SEC) at No. 4 Alabama (8-1, 6-0)

2:30 p.m. CT • ABC            
Tuscaloosa, Ala. • Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium (100,077)  
Last: OU, 24-3 (2024 at Norman)
Series: OU leads, 4-2-1
SiriusXM:  138/191 – 84

No. 10 Texas (7-2, 4-1 SEC) at No. 5 Georgia (8-1, 6-1)

7:30 p.m. ET • ABC 
Athens, Ga. • Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium (93,033)
Series: Texas leads, 4-3
Last: Georgia 22-19 [OT] (2024 SEC Championship Game)
SiriusXM: 82 – 84

Regardless of the outcomes, we'll have a much clearer postseason picture fro the SEC after these two games, with No. 14 Vanderbilt fans hoping both visiting teams lose so the Commodores can move up and have a a win-and-in situation.

Here's a reminder of who the SEC contenders have left to play:

No. 3 Texas A&M: South Carolina, Samford, at No. 10 Texas
No. 4 Alabama: No. 11 Oklahoma, Eastern Illinois, at Auburn
No. 5 Georgia: No. 10 Texas, Charlotte, at No. 16 Georgia Tech
No. 7 Ole Miss: Florida, Bye, at Mississippi State
No. 10 Texas: at No. 5 Georgia, Arkansas, No. 3 Texas A&M
No. 11 Oklahoma: at No. 4 Alabama, Missouri, LSU
No. 14 Vanderbilt: Bye, Kentucky, at No. 25 Tennessee

As always, all other games are in order of when they start, and times are local to the venue. Open Date: Auburn (4-6, 1-6 SEC); No. 13 Vanderbilt (8-2, 4-2).

1. South Carolina (3-6, 1-6 SEC) at No. 3 Texas A&M (9-0, 6-0)

Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman Fadil Diggs picks up a fumble against South Carolina in 2023.
Oct 28, 2023; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman Fadil Diggs (10) picks up a fumble during the second half of a game against South Carolina Gamecocks at Kyle Field. / Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

11 a.m. CT • ESPN       
Bryan - College Station, Texas • Kyle Field (102,733)                        
Series: Texas A&M leads, 9-2
Last: South Carolina, 44-20 (2024 at Columbia)                                                  
SiriusXM: 380 - 84     

2. Arkansas (2-7, 0-5 SEC) at LSU (5-4, 2-4)

LSU Tigers running back Caden Durham (29) is hit by Arkansas Razorbacks defensive lineman Cameron Ball in 2024
Oct 19, 2024; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; LSU Tigers running back Caden Durham (29) rushes in the second quarter as Arkansas Razorbacks defensive lineman Cameron Ball (5) attempts to tackle at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. / Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

11 a.m. CT • SEC Network                                                                     
Baton Rouge, La. • Tiger Stadium (102,321)                                     
Series: LSU leads, 43-23-2
Last: LSU, 34-10 (2024 at Fayetteville)
SiriusXM:  374 - 106/190      

3. Tennessee Tech (10-0) at Kentucky (4-5, 2-5)

Kentucky Wildcats wide receiver Kendrick Law (
Nov 8, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats wide receiver Kendrick Law (1) runs the ball during the first quarter against the Florida Gators at Kroger Field. / Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

1:30 p.m. ET • SEC+                                    
Lexington, Ky. • Kroger Field (61,000)   
Series: UK leads, 1-0
SiriusXM: 161/192

4. New Mexico State (3-6) at No. 21 Tennessee (6-3, 3-3)

New Mexico State running back Seth McGowan against Middle Tennessee in 2024.
New Mexico State running back Seth McGowan (1) carries the ball during the season final home football game for Middle Tennessee, on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. / HELEN COMER/The Daily News Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

4:14 p.m. ET • SEC Network                            
Knoxville, Tenn. • Neyland Stadium (101,915)
Series: First meeting
SiriusXM: 106/190

5. Florida (3-6, 2-4 SEC) at No. 6 Ole Miss (9-1, 5-1)

Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin against Florida in 2020.
Sep 26, 2020; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin reacts during the second half against the Florida Gators at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. / Justin Ford-Imagn Images

6 p.m. CT • ESPN  
Oxford, Miss. • Vaught-Hemingway Stadium (64,038)      
Series: Florida leads, 13-12-1
Last: Florida 24-17 (2024 at Gainesville)
SiriusXM: 145 - 138/

6. Mississippi State (5-5, 1-5 SEC) at Missouri (6-3, 2-3)

Missouri linebacker Donavin Newsom forces Mississippi State quarterback Dak Prescott to fumble in 2015.
Nov 5, 2015; Columbia, MO, USA; Missouri Tigers linebacker Donavin Newsom (25) forces Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Dak Prescott (15) to fumble the ball during the first half at Faurot Field. / Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

6:45 p.m. CT • SEC Network                                                                  
Columbia, Mo. • Faurot Field (57,321)                                              
Series: Mizzou leads, 3-2
Last: Mizzou 39-20 (2024 at Starkville)
SiriusXM: 374 - 106/190

CHRISTOPHER WALSH

Christopher Walsh is the founder and publisher of Alabama Crimson Tide On SI, which first published as BamaCentral in 2018, and is also the publisher of the Boston College, Missouri and Vanderbilt sites . He's covered the Crimson Tide since 2004 and is the author of 27 books including “100 Things Crimson Tide Fans Should Know and Do Before They Die” and “Nick Saban vs. College Football.” He's an eight-time honoree of Football Writers Association of America awards and three-time winner of the Herby Kirby Memorial Award, the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s highest writing honor for story of the year. In 2022, he was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA. Previous beats include the Green Bay Packers, Arizona Cardinals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, along with Major League Baseball’s Arizona Diamondbacks. Originally from Minnesota and a graduate of the University of New Hampshire, he currently resides in Tuscaloosa.

