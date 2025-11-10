Ryan Grubb Sends Message To Brent Venables 'We're Changing Everything' to Prevent Sign-Stealing
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. - No. 4 Alabama welcomes No. 12 Oklahoma into Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday as the Crimson Tide looks to avenge last season's loss to the Sooners and put themselves in great position to play in the SEC Championship at the end of the year.
The Crimson Tide faces the conference's top scoring defense as the Sooners have held opponents to 13.78 points per game and held Alabama to just seven points in last year's contest.
Former Alabama offensive coordinator and current Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin insinuated ahead of the Rebels matchup with the Sooners that the Oklahoma staff does a great job preparing for offenses and may even steal signs.
“Like I said, they do a great job of overall, everything,” Kiffin said. “Playing plays. I said the signal thing, that’s a compliment. That’s part of your job is to ready your players all week for the plays that come and then try to figure out on game day what they are. They do a great job and, obviously, coach has done it for years. He’s done this for a long time. Always been one of the elite information gatherers in the game. That’s a better term.”
Ole Miss mitigated the problem and defeated the Sooners 34-26 while producing 431 yards of total offense, the most points and second-most yards Oklahoma allowed in a single game this season.
“You got to adjust," Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer said on Monday. "I mean, I think across the board, across the country, there's some element of every team doing something. And so, for us, I think our staff does a pretty good job, but you certainly gotta make sure you're always doing your best to change things up. And we got huddle, no huddle, and there's a lot of different things we do, too. We just gotta continue to do what we've done, not just this year, but the year past, as well.”
The Crimson Tide's huddled and chosen to go fast and used no-huddle tactics this season, giving Alabama a number of ways to keep the play calls a secret. Offensive coordinator acknowledged the Sooners skill-set and joked that the program would change everything ahead of its home matchup.
"For sure, on all fronts," Grubb said. "They're good at that, number one. And number two, we're changing everything. So if Coach Venables is listening, just know they're all changing. They do everything within the parameters of the game. Nothing illegal about what they do, they're good at what they do. Certainly have to take that into consideration."